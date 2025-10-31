This Eagles trade rumor would break the rest of the NFL if it came to pass

Anyone ever seen the picture of the Bugatti nestled inside a trailer park? Myles Garrett can relate. The Cleveland Browns franchise cornerstone asked out of Northeast Ohio this offseason before being wooed by a swimming pool of money that would make Scrooge McDuck sigh. After starting 2-6 and likely realizing they have no clear future at quarterback, is it possible Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry decide to move on?

Philadelphia Eagles architect Howie Roseman is keeping a close watch.

“I know we’re all sick and tired of talking about how Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is always in the mix for potential trades, but there is a lot of buzz in other personnel departments that Roseman might have one big move up his sleeve this time around,” Yahoo Sports insider Charles Robinson wrote Thursday. I’ve had two high-ranking personnel sources tell me Roseman would give up a significant bounty if the Browns were to make Myles Garrett available.”

Garrett registered a franchise-record five sacks — and a forced fumble — against the New England Patriots last Sunday. Instead of being able to bask in his accomplishment, however, Garrett sat on the edge of the bench watching time tick down on a 32-13 loss. He said afterward that defeats don’t get any easier to swallow as the season drones along.

The Browns are 55-84-1 since Garrett landed in Cleveland as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

"I would throw the whole performance away for a win," Garrett said about his statistical anomaly, only the 20th five-sack game in the league’s history.

Eagles may have to settle for less than Myles Garrett at the trade deadline, however

The defending world champion Eagles, of course, know how to do just that. Garrett made it known this offseason that he’s after a Super Bowl first and foremost — even if his choice to go to settle for a big trip to the bank didn’t show it.

Philadelphia has gotten off to a 6-2 start. Including last season’s playoff run, the Eagles have won 12 of their last 14 outings.

Combine their success with the fact that Roseman reportedly even picked up the phone to gauge the Dallas Cowboys’ interest in partnering up on a swap involving Micah Parsons, and it’s not all that far-fetched that Philadelphia would try to net the game-wrecking Garrett.

“It feels a little like other personnel departments are dreamcasting a bit and guessing what Roseman might do, but there’s definitely a sense that the Eagles could be the one team that comes out of nowhere to pull a big deal for a defensive player,” Robinson said. “Dot-connecting is going to speculate that player to be Trey Hendrickson, but if Roseman would genuinely be willing to give up the farm for a player like Garrett, nobody is off the table.”

There would be a sizable hold-up for the Browns to make any sort of deal, though. Sending Garrett away would cause the Browns a dead cap hit of almost $68 million next season.

Robinson added that he wouldn’t rule out the Miami Dolphins’ Jaelan Phillips or Bradley Chubb as potential future Eagles.