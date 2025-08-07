This Eagles training camp hero can force a roster shakeup in one game

Cracking a spot on a Super Bowl-winning roster is not easy. Neither is sticking in the NFL for multiple years as a seventh-round pick. Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo, the No. 249 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has already done both of those things. But his 2025 accomplishments are likely to look even more impressive than those two feats, as Ojomo is listed as a starting DT alongside Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis on the Eagles defensive line, which looks to replace departed free agent Milton Williams.

Moro Ojoro can solidify his starting spot with strong preseason showing

While most starters don't enter preseason too stressed about their standings on a team, Ojoro is unique in that he's likely going from a relative benchwarmer to a key piece on the D line. His lack of field time last season has less to do with his own talent and more to do with how stacked the team's line was in 2024.

Still, even after an incredible training camp, fans and coaches will want to see him keep that momentum going in live game action, which he'll get a chance to do on Thursday night as the Birds open the preseason against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ty Robinson, others battling for starting spot

Ojoro isn't in a battle to make the team — he's solidified his spot on the roster, that much is sure. Even in his limited playing time in 2024, he was good enough to earn more playing time this year, and his lauded camp performance boosted his stock even more.

No one stands between Ojoro and a starting spot, but rookie Ty Robinson might be the closest one to breathing over his shoulder. A fourth-round pick earlier this offseason, Robinson is currently listed as a backup DT, but the Eagles have pretty high hopes for his future on the line, too. That's why the first preseason game or two for the Eagles might be a bit of a competition for the final DT spot, with Ojoro leading the charge and Robinson and others hoping to catch up.

Eagles defense is going to be elite again

It's a pretty scary sight when a team can win a Super Bowl, lose one of its most important defensive pieces, and not feel like it will take any step back the next season, but that's the situation the Eagles find themselves in right now. Ojoro is an exciting story, not just because the Eagles could reaplce Milton Williams in-house, but because the coaching staff seems to legitimately think he'll be able to hold his own with two other mammoth DT's by his side.