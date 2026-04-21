This Eagles-Vikings trade for Jonathan Greenard is exactly what Philly's defense needs

This move is seen as crucial for the Eagles to compete in the NFC, where they face talented quarterbacks and explosive offenses.

The Philadelphia Eagles are no stranger to trade rumors this offseason, but the latest player involved actually isn’t who you think. The A.J. Brown situation seems to finally have a resolution in sight, with everyone operating under the assumption he'll be heading to New England once it becomes financially easier to do so after June 1. But receiver is far from the only unsettled situation on this Eagles roster — which is why Philly has also been linked to possibly landing star EDGE Jonathan Greenard from the Minnesota Vikings.

The Eagles have been slowly but steadily losing talent from that Super Bowl-winning defense from two seasons ago, and they haven’t been able to replenish the void up front left by Josh Sweat in particular. Getting a reliable veteran in Greenard would offer them the help in the pass rush they’ve desperately needed — and honestly it won’t cost Philadelphia too much to do so.

How Philadelphia could bolster pass rush in trade with the Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have had to twist themselves in knots just to get cap compliant at the start of the league year, and the team appears serious about shipping the two years and almost $37 million left on Greenard's contract to give themselves some breathing room. That presents an opportunity for Howie Roseman to swoop in.

I ran a couple of mock draft simulations to get an idea of what the Eagles were working with in the second round. They hold just the No. 54 pick, and that, to me, feels like a premium Day 2 pick. In truth, the No. 68 pick near the top of the third round could be juicy enough, but I settled on the No. 54 pick given Greenard's track record and value around the league. And when looking at the players the Eagles could take at No. 54, none of them moved the needle nearly as much.

Texas Tech lineman Lee Hunter popped up a couple times, which could be an interesting move, but honestly there were no players that felt like the Eagles couldn't pass on them — especially with a second third-round pick to play with. If it means they land a veteran pass rusher, it has to be worth it.

Greenard had a down year in 2025, but was a first-time Pro Bowler in 2024 with 12 sacks on the season. If he can reach that same potential again, the Eagles have to feel like they got a bargain.

Why Jonathan Greenard could be more insurance than a long term solution

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Imagesfd | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Just because the Eagles trade for Greenard doesn’t mean they’re committed to him long term. They could very well still draft a developmental EDGE and incubate them behind Greenard. In fact, with the No. 23 pick, the Eagles could land someone like Auburn's Keldrick Faulk, giving Philly a backup plan if Greenard flops.

The Eagles’ defense needs to return to its 2024 form. Of course the offense had its struggles last season, but a once-feared stop unit is what helped it win a championship. Only when they return to that form can they return to running the NFC. The NFC West is loaded with talented quarterbacks and explosive offenses; if the Eagles want to keep pace, adding players like Greenard is critical.

It’s not the end-all move though, either. They’ll need depth, and that’s where the draft will come in handy. Whether they take a pass rusher in the first round or on Day 2, you have to think there’s a long-term plan in place. Adding Greenard shouldn’t change that.

What Greenard would add to this Philadelphia’s defense

The big thing Greenard would add is a veteran presence on the defensive line. This past season, Jalyx Hunt was the team’s sack leader at 6.5. Philly needs a player that can make an instant impact. Greenard has had multiple seasons with double-digit sacks; naybe a change of scenery would help him get back to his 2023 and 2024 stretch where he combined for 24.5 total.

Along with adding pass rush juice, he’d be a great complement to Jalen Carter on the interior. It’s already hard enough for offensive lines to contain Carter, having to worry about interior pressure as well as a lethal pass rush is exactly what good teams need to thrive in the NFL.

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