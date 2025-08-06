This former Chiefs draft gem is suddenly fighting to stay employed

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to bounce back from an embarrassing Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Their quest back to the big game begins at training camp, where head coach Andy Reid has to decide how to construct the perfect roster.

It's well-known that the attention will be on the passing offense, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes There are question marks at wide receiver, especially with Rashee Rice facing a suspension. This will allow those down the positional depth chart to climb up and potentially start.

There is one wide receiver who could be losing ground, and that's Skyy Moore.

Skyy Moore needs a strong training camp to get attention off two newcomers

The Chiefs banked on Moore being an immediate difference-maker and threat in the offense when they traded up for him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The thing is, Moore hasn't become that. Instead, he's a depth option for the Chiefs.

Moore played 16 games in his rookie season, and scored his first career touchdown in Super Bowl 57. In 2023, Moore missed the final three regular season games due to a knee injury. Then, last season, Moore didn't haul in a single catch in six games, which he was limited to due to a core muscle injury. All in all, Moore has never recorded more than 250 receiving yards in a single sesaon.

On the Chiefs' unofficial depth chart ahead of their first preseason game, Moore is listed as a third string wide receiver. But you aren't hearing much about him in training camp. Instead, fellow third-stringer Tyquan Thornton has been catching attention due in part to making plays and working with Mahomes. If he keeps it up, he could very well clinch a spot on the 53-man roster.

#Chiefs WR Tyquan Thornton is having another great day at camp 👀 pic.twitter.com/LpkUsmxUQO — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) August 6, 2025

Another receiver is also making plays, and that's rookie Jalen Royals. The fourth-round rookie has already caught the attention of Chiefs fans and reporters, particularly his footwork.

Rookie route work 💯 pic.twitter.com/x6npxOUYBV — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 1, 2025

Moore hasn't caught as much of the attention in training camp as Thornton or Royals. That can be attributed to the fact that he missed time with a knee injury. But now that he's back, he will have to play catch-up. Moore does have the experience, but there are other receivers in camp that are catching attention, so he'll need to use every camp practice and preseason game to show that he's worthy of a roster spot.