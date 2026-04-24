This Giants-Saints trade for Kayvon Thibodeaux would make the Arvell Reese pick look even better

Such a move would not only address the Giants' offensive weapon shortage but also reinforce their defensive line, mirroring the strategic impact of past mid-round trades.

The New York Giants face a pivotal decision at pick No. 37, with wide receiver emerging as a critical need after missing out on top prospects during the first round.

The New York Giants insist veteran pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux will not be traded despite the team selecting Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese No. 5 overall on Thursday. But as all NFL fans know draft season is also lying season.

Despite drafting Arvell Reese, the Giants do not intend to trade DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, per source. https://t.co/8zpYlJhXIk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2026

The Giants reportedly had been fielding offers for the linebacker out of Oregon after picking up his fifth year option this offseason. No deal materialized ahead of the draft but perhaps the team will find a partner on night two as priorities shift.

New York missed out on selecting one of the top wide receivers in the class as the Tennessee Titans took Ohio State's Carnell Tate at No. 4 — much earlier than he was projected to go — and then the New Orleans Saints snagged Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson at No. 7 shortly after the Giants couldn't pass up Reese and three picks ahead of their next selection (No. 10). Rounds two and three still have an ample number of pass catchers available as adding a weapon for QB Jaxson Dart is likely the next priority for general manager Joe Schoen and head coach John Harbaugh.

This Giants-Saints trade for Kayvon Thibodeaux would make Joe Schoen look like a genius

Now, wishful thinkers (myself included) would be elated to see Schoen make a huge splash by swapping Thibodeaux for Tyson, the receiver he reportedly was dead set on taking Thursday before the board shifted dramatically. That's not going to happen, so let's just move on to the next best possibility.

The Giants will select early in round two (No. 37 overall) which means a solid receiver like Washington's Denzel Boston should be available to add to Dart's arsenal. However, the team does not have a third-rounder this year. It gave pick No. 69 to the Houston Texans when trading back into the first round in 2025 to draft the aforementioned Dart.

The Saints own the 73rd overall pick, just four spots below where New York would've selected. That seems like a reasonable target for Schoen to aim for when dangling Thibodeaux in front of New Orleans general manager Mickey Loomis. Of course, Schoen could easily land a handful of other late-round picks in this deal but those are usually harder to predict and typically involve the valuation of a player's salary cap hit — in this case, Thibodeaux would make a $14.75 million dent.

Moving on from Thibodeaux, who has seemingly disappointed after being selected fifth overall in 2022, should net Schoen at least one meaningful pick to help the team address more needs or even find a mid-round partner for Reese on New York's already scary defensive line.

This could be a win-win scenario akin to the splashy pre-draft Dexter Lawrence trade. Thibodeaux gets a fresh start on a team that needs to beef up its defense, and the Giants reacquire a high pick in the third round, a commodity most fans discount too often.