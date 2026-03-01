This loaded Vikings trade package for CJ Stroud would have to include JJ McCarthy

The Minnesota Vikings hoped JJ McCarthy could lead them to Super Bowl glory, but his struggles in 2025 have the franchise looking for a new quarterback. The lack of quality options in free agency could force the team's front office to dive into the trade market for a solution at the game's most important position.

The Texans have given zero indication of willingness to trade C.J. Stroud, but his struggles last year have the NFL trade rumor mill churning. If Stroud does hit the open market the Vikings should be at the front of the line to acquire him.

The first player Houston should ask for in a trade is Minnesota's embattled signal caller. McCarthy struggled mightily as a rookie, but giving up on a first round pick after one season of NFL action should correctly be classified as a panic move. The Vikings believe they have the roster talent to make a Super Bowl run this year. That's why they are willing to move on from McCarthy. Houston is not in the same sort of position.

At the very least, landing McCarthy would provide Houston with competition for Davis Mills and Graham Mertz. Neither profiles as a good long-term option for the Texans at quarterback. McCarthy might need additional seasoning before he's ready to lead a Super Bowl contender, but his long-term ceiling is comfortably higher than what Mills or Mertz might grow into.

The Vikings will need to make a massive offer to land CJ Stroud

C.J. Stroud | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

McCarthy can be considered a modestly positive value, but his inclusion won't do much to impress the Texans. They are justified in asking for a massive amount of trade compensation if they are going to part with their franchise quarterback.

The Vikings have no chance of getting a trade done without the inclusion of this year's first round pick. The No. 18 overall selection is not going to land the Texans a franchise quarterback, but it could help them reload their roster talent at a different position.

One good, but unspectacular, first-round pick is a good foundation for a trade, but it will only be the starting point of what the Vikings will need to pay. The Texans will be looking for more picks with upside if they are even going to think about dealing Stroud.

Minnesota's first round choice in next year's draft is another asset the Texans should demand. That's a painful sacrifice for the Vikings, but it's a reasonable concession to land a player who can fix their quarterback issues. The real question is what else they might need to add to the package to meet Houston's asking price.

The Texans' front office will ask for an additional first-rounder, but the Vikings should try to negotiate them down slightly from that demand. The reasonable compromise would be for Minnesota to offer up their 2027 second-rounder to sweeten the deal.

In theory, Minnesota's sacrifice would be to give up a 2027 draft choice instead of pushing any obligation out to 2028, as they'd be able to do if they wanted to deal another Round 1 selection.

The Texans might insist on the inclusion of a third first-round pick, but Stroud's struggles down the stretch of his 2026 campaign are significant enough to give the Vikings some slight pause to meet Houston's full asking price. The odds are stacked against this deal coming to fruition, but this price point would be a reasonable compromise between both teams.