This Packers-Cardinals trade would reunite unhappy Josh Sweat with Jonathan Gannon

Recent roster moves by the Packers suggest they may not have the cap space or draft assets to pull off a deal this offseason.

The Arizona Cardinals are facing one of the NFL's most challenging rebuilds and should be looking to offload veterans for future draft capital at every opportunity. At 29 years of age, edge rusher Josh Sweat is a poor fit for Arizona's timeline for contention. That's why the Cardinals front office should be looking to cash the sack artist in for future assets at their earliest opportunity.

Fortunately for fans in the desert, their favorite team is taking calls on the productive edge player. There's no indication how serious those conversations are at the moment, but it makes sense to think about who might make sense as a potential trade partner.

The Green Bay Packers have been squarely in win-now mode since the moment they traded for Micah Parsons. GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff understand their window for Super Bowl glory is open right now. They are a team that should be looking to swap future draft capital for players capable of helping them win a title in the short-term.

On the surface, the position of both franchises is enough to make a trade sending Sweat to Green Bay make sense. Throw in the fact that the Packers now employ Sweat's former head coach as their defensive coordinator and the concept starts to build serious momentum. Jonathan Gannon is a defensive mind who knows how to get the best out of Sweat.

What would the Packers need to give up for Josh Sweat?

Sweat is a good edge rusher, but he's not the same level of superstar that Parsons was. As a result, Green Bay should not consider offer anything near that kind of premium competition for the Cardinals veteran.

Arizona needs to be realistic with their trade demands. Sweat is a good No. 2 edge rusher for a team with legitimate Super Bowl hopes. That's a valuable commodity, but it does not carry the same cache as a true superstar at the premium position.

The Cardinals will begin negotiations by demanding a first rounder, but the Packers will rightly push back on that asking price. Settling for a second rounder would represent a modest win for both front offices.

The Cardinals can potentially leverage that pick to help them move up to grab the quarterback of their choice in next year's draft. It's a loaded class and Arizona will be desperate to find the new face of their offense. Flipping Sweat for a Day 2 pick that helps them land a franchise quarterback is a no-brainer for a franchise that currently lacks direction.

It's a hefty price for the Packers to give up as they try to infuse their roster with young talent. Even so, landing a player who can potentially give them double-digit sacks would be a huge boost to Gannon's defense. Opposing offensive coordinators might have nightmares about trying to block Sweat and Parsons on obvious passing downs.

Will the Packers trade for Josh Sweat?

Green Bay's recent decision to exercise their option on edge rusher Lukas Van Ness likely takes them out of the trade market for a player of Sweat's caliber. He'd be a nice addition for their defense, but he's a tough salary to fit into their current cap. Expect the Packers to stay out of the trade market for another edge rusher unless they get bad news on Parsons' recovery.

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