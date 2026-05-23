This Raiders-49ers trade for Brandon Aiyuk might be exactly what Fernando Mendoza needs

Acquiring this player with a late-round pick could provide immediate help and a possible WR1 option for Mendoza in his debut campaign.

The Las Vegas Raiders may have drafted Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza but the rookie is inheriting a lackluster wide receiver room to work with to start his NFL career. Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, Jack Bech and Mike Washington Jr. round out his top options. Yawn. Fellow rookie Malik Benson may offer some potential flair and upside as a draft steal, but other than that, Mendoza is going to have to figure out how to distribute the ball effectively and prove the franchise is actually on an upward trajectory.

The depth in the receiver room really falls off after Tucker and Nailor, with Bech, Washington and Benson. However, taking a gamble on a once-rising pass catcher could angle Las Vegas towards an intriguing committee approach to the position and its offense. And the San Francisco 49ers sure have seemed like a team that's trying to move on from Brandon Aiyuk, so maybe the two sides can strike a deal.

This 49ers-Raiders trade for Brandon Aiyuk eases Fernando Mendoza's rookie growing pains

The San Francisco 49ers are going to release embattled wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk... someday. Reports indicate the Washington Commanders are the likeliest destination for the 28-year-old when (if) that happens in order to reunite him with his former Arizona State teammate Jayden Daniels. The only reason San Francisco hasn't completed the transaction is probably out of pettiness but also taking every available minute it can to invite a potential trade offer.

Because Washington is Aiyuk's preferred landing spot, any team hoping to entrain his signature is left with the only option of acquiring him before he can choose to go there. Las Vegas could be one of those franchises who can afford to beef up its receiver room via this avenue.

Aiyuk's 2026 guarantees were voided after his whole unfortunate saga with the 49ers, meaning the Raiders wouldn't have to give up more than a late-round pick for him. A 2027 sixth-rounder should be the price, no higher as it's no secret San Francisco will wind up losing him for nothing once the time to release him comes around.

It's impossible to say what kind of shape Aiyuk is in after being held out of the entire 2025 season and missing most of 2024 with a torn ACL. A return to his 2023 and 2024 form, when he posted a pair of 1,000-plus-yard campaigns, would be nice but expectations should be tempered. At worst, he's putting up Nailor's numbers but having three veteran options for Mendoza to throw too won't hurt one bit.

Best case scenario: Aiyuk emerges as a surprise WR1 option and Mendoza has a go-to weapon for the start of his career. That's a launching point any franchise should want to aim for, so there really isn't much holding the Raiders back from rolling the dice on this.

More NFL news and analysis