This Rams trade for Jalen Ramsey would eliminate all of Sean McVay's concerns

With the Miami Dolphins looking to trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey, there is one team working to overcome obstacles to acquire him. The Los Angeles Rams are interested in a reunion with Ramsey, but obstacles have made it difficult for them to trade for him. Ramsey spent four seasons with the Rams from 2019 to 2022 before he was traded to the Dolphins.

In nine seasons in the NFL, Ramsey has recorded 534 tackles, three sacks and 24 interception in his career with the Jaguars, Rams and Dolphins.

What the Rams would need to overcome to land Jalen Ramsey

Rams head coach Sean McVay has expressed his interest in bringing Ramsey back to Los Angeles. To make a reunion with Ramsey possible in L.A., his contract would have to be absorbed in any deal that would be made to acquire him. McVay says that compensation would also have to be worked out to make a deal possible.

"Usually, those are the scenarios and situations that you have to have plans in place prior to executing some of the decisions that have occurred," McVay said, via the team's website. "Definitely don't want to rule anything out because we're always open-minded to onboarding and acquiring quality players and people like him if we're able to do that, but there would be some obstacles that are real that are in place of maybe preventing that from occurring."

What a potential Rams trade for Ramsey could look like and how it can help them next season

Miami has the option to retain some of Ramsey's salary to help complete a trade with the Rams. If the Dolphins retain Ramsey's salary, it will make trading for him much more affordable for the Rams.

If the Rams decide to trade for Ramsey, they would likely have to give up multiple draft picks and a player. The Rams will take on a major cap hit if they decide to go forward with trading for Ramsey. Ramsey would be joining a Rams cornerback room that features Quentin Lake, Kam Curl, Jaylen McCullough, Kam Kinchens, Darious Williams and Ahkello Witherspoon.

This offseason, the Rams didn't sign anyone in free agency to help improve their secondary. So a reunion with Ramsey could help the Rams compete for an NFC Championship and reach the Super Bowl.