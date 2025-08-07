This Ravens training camp hero can force a roster shakeup in one game

Although we did get the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game last weekend up in Canton between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers, the NFL preseason begins in earnest on Thursday night. There are a slew of games on the radar on Thursday, including the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Indianapolis Colts. While Indianapolis needs to take it seriously, so does one Ravens wide receiver in particular.

Devontez Walker enters year two in the NFL out of North Carolina. Although an incredible talent at UNC, much of his time in Chapel Hill was marred by controversial eligibility concerns. He should have been allowed to play all along, but he did make the most of his opportunities there. It afforded him the opportunity to be a fourth-round pick by the Ravens in the 2024 NFL Draft. And now is his time to shine.

While Ravens head coach John Harbaugh takes preseason games as seriously as brain surgery, Walker should be getting extended reps as the team's LWR2 behind free-agent signee DeAndre Hopkins. Even though Hopkins may be past his prime, his name still carries weight in the league. While Rashod Bateman has become a fine player, it is Zay Flowers who headlines the receiving corps.

With Cooper Rush and Devin Leary throwing him the ball, look for Walker to make a name for himself.

Why Devontez Walker could be on the verge of a breakout with Ravens

I look at who else is on the Ravens' depth chart at wide receiver. Walker backs up Hopkins out wide. Tylan Wallace does the same on the other side of the field with Bateman. Sixth-round pick LaJohntay Wester backs up Flowers in the slot. Since Wallace has been with the team for five years, we have to wonder if he is taking up a roster spot. He has not been as advertised coming out of Oklahoma State.

I am sure Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Todd Monken will want to take a look at all that Wester can do in the slot, but Eric DeCosta and the rest of the front office used precious draft capital on Walker. Up until recently, the Ravens have been a place where receivers go to die. Flowers has played a big part in that narrative changing. It is why I have the Ravens as my Super Bowl pick.

On the other sideline, I do not expect a whole helluva lot out of the Colts this season. They still need to figure out who their starting quarterback is between Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson. Baltimore is competing on a different level than Indianapolis in the AFC right now, and everyone knows it. Let me put it this way. If Baltimore wants a third Lombardi Trophy, get Walker more involved.

It may come down to Walker's rapport with Lamar Jackson more than anything, but he can really ball!