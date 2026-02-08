This Steelers-Saints trade could give Pittsburgh an out from Aaron Rodgers

If Aaron Rodgers can play professional football at 42 years old, surely Derek Carr can do the same at 34. While Carr did not play in 2025 due to injury concerns – he claimed he was retired – a recent report suggests he could come back for the right situation. That's entirely vague, as I'm sure it was meant to be, but Carr could thrive in the right offense tailored to his skillset. Why not Pittsburgh?

Carr doesn't have an extensive history with new Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy. Heck, he doesn't have a history at all with the man. But McCarthy needs a bridge quarterback. Right now, his options are Rodgers or Kirk Cousins. McCarthy and Rodgers have a checkered past, but mutual respect. Cousins seems more likely to head back to Minnesota than swim in the uncharted waters of the Allegheny River. What makes Carr different from both of these men is that he's had a year off to heal, and he's available for trade.

What could the Steelers trade for Saints QB Derek Carr?

The most likely solution for Pittsburgh is to bring Rodgers back. However, after last season ended, there's no guarantee he'll even want to be a Steeler in 2026. Mike Tomlin is no longer on board. Rodgers could have interest from other teams, like the Vikings, where he could play under Kevin O'Connell. Essentially, Rodgers is keeping his options open. The Steelers should as well.

The good news for the Steelers is that Carr didn't play last year and has no intention on coming back to the Saints, which seem to have found their own quarterback of the future in Tyler Shough. However, the Saints still own Carr's rights. That gives Pittsburgh a clear path to add a veteran like Carr to compete with the young Will Howard, or another quarterback they select in the 2026 draft, should they prefer.

A third-round pick is a reasonable ask for a player of Carr's caliber a year removed from the NFL, especially if he's healthy. Derek and his brother David Carr have joked about a comeback, as the former feels much better about his torn labrum after resting for most of the season.

"Never say never. Because I've learned that when I say never, it usually happens," Carr said a few months ago.

Reasonable expectations for Derek Carr in a Steelers uniform

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy speaks at a press conference introducing him as the next head coach of the Steelers at PNC Champions Club at Acrisure Stadium.. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Steelers shouldn't expect too much from Carr, but Pittsburgh is a team in transition. Because of that, they may have to sign up for one more year of a retread quarterback. Yes, Steelers fans have long been in search of their own Shough for quite some time now. Kenny Pickett didn't work out, Howard is unproven and, by most accounts, this year's draft class isn't the answer. That means punting the ball down the road – a Tomlin special, I might add – is actually the right call.

Trading for Carr allows the Steelers to do that. Carr, meanwhile, would play behind a young and improving offensive line. Pittsburgh is sure to add more wide receiver talent this offseason either through the draft, free agency or both following last year's disaster at the position (outside DK Metcalf, of course).

If Carr actually wants back in – and early indications are that he does – why not meet with the Steelers early this offseason and sell yourself as a short-term answer? This franchise wants to win, and owner Art Rooney Jr. made it clear that losing Tomlin does not mean losing seasons are the new expectation.