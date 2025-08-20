This Vikings trade package would bring a hometown hero back where he belongs

The Minnesota Vikings need help at the wide receiver position, especially following Jordan Addison's suspension. Addison, expected to enter the season as a solid No. 2 option for JJ McCarthy, was suspended for three games after violating the league's substances abuse policy. While Justin Jefferson is expected to be healthy for Week 1, even he is recovering from a lingering injury. Per Tom Pelissero, the Vikings realize their wide receiver room is in dire need of an upgrade. Why not turn to a familiar face?

At 34 years old, Adam Thielen is no longer the Pro Bowl talent he once was. However, he's still a precise route runner and could be a viable slot receiver option for the Vikings if they were interested in a reunion. Thielen's last season with the Vikings came in 2022, when he had 70 receptions for 716 yards and six touchdowns. Since then, he's seen a decent career resurgence in Carolina, in part due to their lack of weapons for Andy Dalton and now Bryce Young.

Could the Minnesota Vikings trade for Adam Thielen?

That should all change for the Panthers in 2025. Carolina selected Tetairoa McMillan in the first round of the NFL Draft. They signed Hunter Renfrow, who can serve as a replacement for Thielen should they trade him. Also, Xavier Legette remains in Carolina as well. The Panthers passing game should be able to replace Thielen's production should they trade him. The question is, will they?

The Panthers also gave Thielen a raise after last season. He has accumulate over 1,800 yards in two seasons with Carolina, and should serve as a mentor to McMillan should the two play together in 2025.

As for Thielen himself – the former Vikings star and Minnesota native never wanted to leave. Back in 2023 he was asked about what went wrong during contract negotiations. Rather than take shots at the front office or coaching staff, Thielen was classy and in doing so kept the door open.

"It was a bummer. I didn't want to leave Minnesota. I wanted to end my career there. Obviously, that would be the perfect fairy tale way to do it, right? But that's not reality. I'm so thankful for that organization, (general manager) Kwesi (Adofo-Mensah) and (Kevin O'Connell) and the staff. The way they handled this throughout the process was first-class," Thielen said.

What it would cost the Vikings to trade for Adam Thielen

While O'Connell and Adofo-Mensah would love to take a trip down memory lane with Thielen, it really does come down to the Panthers asking price. If they value the 34-year-old more than the Vikings would, then the reality is a trade is unlikely. At his age and with his price tag (a base of just over $6 million), Thielen should be relatively affordable.

For reference, DK Metcalf was traded for a second-round pick. The same could likely be said of Terry McLaurin. Thielen is not on their level, so the asking price will almost assuredly be a Day 3 selection. Now, whether that comes in the fifth or sixth round is up for debate.