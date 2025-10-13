Brian Callahan never seemed like the ideal head coach to get the most out of quarterback Cam Ward. Credit the Tennessee Titans for coming to that conclusion after just six regular season games.

Tennessee axed Callahan after the team's loss to Las Vegas on Sunday. Reports indicate the franchise did not make the move with a clear idea of who might take over in the short or long term. The one obvious thing for the higher-ups in Nashville is that they must hire an offensive-minded head coach who can help get their rookie signal caller moving in the right direction.

Ward did not enter the NFL as the most polished quarterback in this year's rookie class, but the team took him with the No. 1 overall pick because of his upside as a runner and passer. The former Miami standout has flashed signs of brilliance in his young career, but he's struggled to keep the Titans offense moving with any measure of consistency.

Titans record under Brian Callahan by QB:



2-10 with Will Levis

1-4 with Mason Rudolph

1-5 with rookie Cam Ward



hard to win with these QBs



that said, the offense was impossible to watch & seemed to have very few answers for improvement — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 13, 2025

That is why Ward is only 1-5 as a starter. That puts him on par with Mason Rudolph's 1-4 record as a starter. One more win would equal Will Levis, who managed to get two wins as a starter against 10 losses with the Titans.

Brian Callahan couldn't get the most out of Cam Ward, the Titans need to find someone who does

The first thing the Titans need from their new head coach is to help build an offense that can improve Ward's efficiency. He's only completing 55 percent of his passes on the young season and has tossed four interceptions against just three touchdowns. Helping him complete more routine plays would do wonders to improve Tennessee's chances to compete on a week-to-week basis.

The franchise needs to make sure they don't hire a head coach who might try to force Ward to be too conservative. He's at his best when he feels empowered to push the ball down the field. That's going to naturally lead to some turnovers as he adjusts to the challenges of NFL secondaries. The hope is that it will also allow Ward to produce more than his share of big plays. It's a delicate balance that the Titans must get right if they're going to get the most out of their aggressive young quarterback.

Tennessee has been saddled with below average quarterback play for what feels like an eternity. Ward has the talent to change that, but he needs more help from a head coach to fulfill his potential. Firing Callahan is a step forward for the Titans, but they need to hire the right offensive mind to turn their offense around.