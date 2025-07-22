Titans GM facing harsh Cam Ward realization there's no way to avoid

It takes four great pillars to build a championship organization. With so much unknown when it comes to the Tennessee Titans, are we sure they have any of them working in their favor just yet? To be optimistic on this team, which I am heading into training camp, I am very high on their head coach Brian Callahan. I have also started to come around to the idea of Cam Ward being their franchise guy.

While I do not trust Amy Adams Strunk as an owner, it remains to be seen what becomes of first-time general manager Mike Borgonzi. The long-time Kansas City Chiefs front office executive came to Nashville this offseason to replace an ineffective Ran Carthon. Strunk ran him out of town just as fast as she did Mike Vrabel in the wake of Jon Robinson's unbelievable decision to trade away A.J. Brown.

So what I am getting at is Borgonzi has some time to win me over like Callahan and Ward have. You need to be great in all four areas (owner, general manager, head coach, quarterback) to regularly contend for Super Bowls. If you lack in one or two, you may occasionally get to one like the TItans did way back in 1999. Borgonzi has his work cut out for him with this rebuilding roster. He knows this.

ESPN's Turron Davenport asked Borgonzi if this Titans team is good enough to win the Super Bowl.

Hey Mike Borgonzi, the team you out on the field tomorrow, can they win the Super Bowl?



Borgonzi: That's always the goal every year. But we also realize there's a lot of work to do. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) July 22, 2025

While they are not even close to doing that, I think they could win the awful AFC South this season...

Mike Borgonzi knows he has to fix Tennessee Titans roster in short order

The Titans may have the longest shot of winning the Super Bowl this year, but everybody has to start from somewhere. This is a team that only won three games a season ago. Last year's starting quarterback in Will Levis elected to have season-ending surgery right before the start of camp. This means it will be Ward's time to shine. He will have a long enough runway in his first year as the starter.

What I would do if I was running the Titans is see who really wants to be here. Clearly, Lorenzo Carter saw the state of the roster and said his time in the NFL was done. This is also the time of year where many veterans decide to hang up the spikes. Football is a brutal game that takes a physical toll on everyone. To me, if this team plays with a ton of passion and heart, it might offset some deficiencies.

Furthermore, I do think Ward can cover up some of the issues at hand on offense. After all, he is cut from the same quarterbacking prototype that helped Callahan get this job. If he is a near approximation to Joe Burrow, then the Titans might actually have something here. Keep in mind how bad the Bengals were the year before the drafted him. They went to the Super Bowl two years later...

Borgonzi saw first hand what made the Chiefs so great, but will he be able to apply it to the Titans?