Titans are sitting on a breakout star who could shock the league

All it takes is one. Not really, but all for one and one for all! When the Tennessee Titans used the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on former Miami Hurricanes star quarterback Cam Ward, I had my reservations. I never felt that he won enough in college. His talent has always been there, but does he help his teammates separate. Over time, I have come around on the pick because of one component.

For whatever reason, I just have a feeling that Ward is going to jell marvelously with his new head coach Brian Callahan. This will be year two in Nashville for Callahan, having previously come over from the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to his promotion to head coach, I was a huge fan of his as an offensive coordinator. He was the one who helped unlock Ward's prototype in one Joe Burrow.

The Titans may be a dysfunctional organization, but I can seriously get behind this head coach and quarterback combination. Given that second place is wide open in the lackluster AFC South, I am starting to get behind the idea that it might be the Titans who end up becoming the most formidable challenger to the Houston Texans in the division. For that reason, they might be a fringe playoff team.

Ward has many of the physical traits you would want to see out of a future NFL franchise quarterback.

Now is the time to get on the Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans hype train

The other thing I like the most about Ward potentially becoming a star player in Nashville is he will be given plenty of opportunities to make it happen without the spotlight always being on him. Tennessee is one of three teams who will not be playing in a primetime, standalone game this year. And for good reason. This team won three games a season ago. Tennessee has talent, but not like everyone else.

I think being able to put in the work and not be thrust in front of everyone's face is only a good thing for Ward's growth and development as an NFL passer. Callahan also needs a bit more time to grow into his new role as a head coach. It is all about laying the foundation to build something potentially special upon later. To be quite frank, we could see Tennessee start to do that before this year ends.

Since I do not trust Indianapolis or Jacksonville at all, somebody has to finish in second place in the AFC South, so it might as well be the Titans. They will have a navigable schedule. If Ward can play like he did last year at Miami and at times previously at places like Washington State and Incarnate Word, I could get behind the idea of the Titans potentially being a playoff team. It is not an impossibility here.

Ward has all the tools you could want out of a star quarterback, but he has to remain locked in to do it.