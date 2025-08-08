Tom Brady couldn't help but throw shade at the Jets during Patriots statue unveiling

On Friday, the New England Patriots opened up the preseason against the Washington Commanders. Before that, however, the Patriots decided to hold a huge ceremony for one of their franchise greats, quarterback Tom Brady. Brady, retired since 2023, was receiving a statue at Gillette Stadium to honor him after bringing the franchise six Super Bowl titles.

Patriots fans love him, while those fans of the three other AFC East teams despise him with a passion. But one of those fanbases caught the proverbial stray from the future Hall of Famer.

During his speech, Brady couldn't help to throw a shot at New York Jets fans, saying that this statue will give them something to throw their cans of beer at as they leave the stadium...early.

"But in the end, this statues isn't just for Pats fans. It will also give all the Jets fans something to throw their beers as they leave this stadium every year. Probably in the second quarter. Maybe the third," said Brady.

Tom Brady couldn't help but take a shot at the Jets during Patriots statue ceremony

Brady is just tempting Jets fans when they visit Foxborough.

It's well known that Brady's career as the Patriots' starting quarterback began when Drew Bledsoe was injured against the Jets. Brady stepped in an never relinquished the role. But no one thought a sixth-round quarterback out of Michigan would have won six Lombardi Trophies and become one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time.

Brady has had plenty of success against the Jets, going 30-7 in 37 career meetings against their division rivals. Brady threw for 9,059 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions on a 62.4 completion percentage.

That's not to say the Jets didn't have big wins against the Patriots and Brady. The most notable game being the 2010 Divisional Round, where they picked up the 28-21 upset victory to make it to the AFC Championship Game. In that game, Brady threw for 299 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while completing 29-of-45 pass attempts. The Jets defense also sacked Brady five times for a loss of 40 yards.

But Brady boasts the overall success, even when he left the AFC East, as he won his seventh Super Bowl title in his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jets fans won't have good words for Brady ever, since he made their sports lives miserable in his over 20 year career. Even on his biggest day, Brady couldn't help but take a shot at Jets one more time.