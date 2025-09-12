Sometimes you don't need to rack up a bunch of sacks to prove you're a worthy investment on defense. Micah Parsons seems to be able to give the Green Bay Packers the best of both worlds.

During the team's Thursday Night Football matchup with the Washington Commanders, Parsons displayed why he was totally worth trading for just a week before the start of the season. He needed just one snap to get pressure on QB Jayden Daniels, forcing the ball out of his hands early and doing it while double-teamed (of course).

First Micah Parsons look:



Double teamed and still got the pressure to force the ball out pic.twitter.com/rotMLMlJf9 — Sam Monson (@SamMonsonNFL) September 12, 2025

Parsons hasn't even played two full games yet in a Packers uniform and he's already making the Dallas Cowboys regret letting him go within the conference. He would've been playing Washington twice a year like usual and tormenting the NFC East division.

To add a cherry on top, he still got a sack on Daniels early in the third quarter to keep momentum on the Packers' side.

Got 'em!



📺: Prime Video pic.twitter.com/CQcKCaOWGR — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 12, 2025

The Micah Parsons revenge tour is alive and well

In Week 1, the league was introduced to how deadly Parsons can still be in Green and Gold. He only logged one tackle but it too was a crucial sack that practically sealed a season-opening win over the Detroit Lions.

Now with plenty of tape displaying Parsons and the rest of the Packers defense dominating last year's NFC runners up, the league has been put on full notice.

Despite it still being very early in the season, Green Bay is a clear Super Bowl contender. Parsons may have been the missing piece that makes up for any offensive deficiencies.

He's on a sack-per-game pace and if he can maintain that, or anything close to it, that should be more than enough to help the Packers steal extra possessions and keep opposing teams out of scoring range in critical moments.