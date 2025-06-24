Travis Hunter making it impossible for Jaguars to keep him from two-way dream

I may be a doubter, but that does not mean I do not want to see it happen. If anybody can play both ways in the NFL, it might as well be Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter. The two-player won the Heisman Trophy last year for the Colorado Buffaloes, playing cornerback and wide receiver for Deion Sanders. I have long thought he should pick one side of the ball and be great there, but I am not him.

According to Michael DiRocco's reporting for ESPN, all signs point to the Jaguars believing he just might be able to play both ways. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence says, "he can run all day." Center Patrick Mekari says he "brings good juice to the field." New head coach Liam Coen likens him to the Energizer Bunny, he "just keeps going." I never doubted Hunter's energy, but if his body can hold up.

The other big takeaway I got from DiRocco's reporting on Hunter is that he has primarily practiced on the offensive side of the ball. He may have cut his teeth playing cornerback in high school and in college, but keep in mind that Coen is an offensive-minded head coach. If Hunter can help make the passing game easier for Lawrence, then the Jaguars could go places. My concern is their defense...

The defensive coaches like his ability to process, but I think he may end up being a wide receiver first.

Travis Hunter is going to try to play both ways for Jacksonville Jaguars

When I look at Hunter attempting to play both ways in the NFL, I am sure he will be able to do it during the first few years in the league. He is young and in the midst of his athletic prime. I would argue he is in peak physical condition and could be capable of it for the time being. Yes, a team like the Jaguars might want him to do it, but should we trust a franchise like Jacksonville to get the most out of him?

This all comes down to if you buy into James Gladstone as a front-office executive. Surely, owner Shahid Khan will give him whatever he needs to make anything happen. Admittedly, I am not the biggest fan of Coen taking over as head coach, but I have been wrong before, and could be wrong again. I have a hard time seeing anyone doing something we have not seen since Chuck Bednarik.

That being said, I am rooting for Hunter to pull this off. He may not have been my pick to win the Heisman Trophy last year, but he did a remarkable job of playing both ways for a strong Colorado team. My thought is the more snaps he is on the field, the more profound of an impact he may have. However, the NFL is short for Not For Long. Is is a collision spot defined by violence all over the place.

He may be more of a wide receiver than a cornerback in the NFL, but I do think he will play both ways.