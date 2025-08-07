Travis Hunter might only get one chance to prove unicorn experiment is worthwhile

Give Liam Coen credit for allowing it to happen. Travis Hunter was billed as a two-way player coming out of Colorado in this past spring's NFL Draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars made it a point to trade up from No. 5 to No. 2 in a deal with the Cleveland Browns to go get him. Coen, new general manager James Gladstone and Jaguars great Tony Boselli are all banking on Hunter becoming a superstar.

At least for the time being, Coen will allow Hunter to play both ways. Given that Coen favors the offensive side of the football, it is only fitting that he will play the bulk of his reps at wide receiver, as opposed to at cornerback where he cut his teeth in college. The receiving corps is arguably Jacksonville's greatest strength. Coen knows how to move it aerially from his coordinator career.

While I have no concerns about Hunter being a tremendous player on either side of the ball, when was the last time we saw a fantastic NFL player star both ways? I was not alive when Chuck Bednarik was doing Concrete Charlie things for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1950s. This is why I am so very trepidatious about Hunter actually fulfilling his fantasy of playing both ways long-term on the Jags.

Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network reported Hunter will play both ways vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hunter's quarterback Trevor Lawrence said, "selfishly, yeh, I definitely want him on offense more."

If Hunter can help Lawrence finally realize his NFL potential, Jacksonville could become a behemoth.

Travis Hunter cannot flounder at cornerback vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

In the vein of professional sports where star athletes try to play both ways, here is what history has told us. Bednarik is more of a linebacker than an offensive lineman. Babe Ruth was more of a hitter than a pitcher. The same will probably be said about Shohei Ohtani when all is said and done. Yes, Deion Sanders did play baseball, but he is best remembered for being an elite cover cornerback.

Life is hard. That is why no one survives. While Josh Homme is a really funny guy, he is better served rocking out with Queens of the Stone Age. Iggy Pop used to act, but we all know him as the shirtless wonder and the Godfather of Punk Rock. What I am getting at is it is so hard to be great at even one thing in life, much less two. That is why life can get hard for even the best athletes in their retirement.

Initially, I thought Hunter would be better served to be a great cornerback in the NFL, but there is more money to be had in him developing as a receiver. Should he not be as good at that, he can always go back to his more natural position, go from there, and see what happens. For now, I am excited to see that Coen and the Jaguars are going to allow this guy to make his big dream a reality.

Hunter won the Heisman Trophy last season on a non-playoff team in part due to his versatility.