Travis Kelce is wasting zero time convincing Chiefs fans he's not washed

I am the same age as Travis Kelce. He takes care of himself, and I can do a better job of that... What I am getting at is I cannot rationalize a Mount Rushmore tight end letting his astonishing career go out with anything but a bang. He has been a perennial Pro Bowler since 2015, having earned those honors in the AFC every year since. Kelce has three Super Bowl rings, but wants No. 4 for the pinky!

With Kansas City Chiefs training camp underway, Kelce looks as good as always running routes between two garbage cans in practice. This will be his age-36 season out of Cincinnati, as well as his 13th in the NFL. Given that he is playing for a serious Super Bowl contender, why not be all-in one last time? After all, we know his older brother Jason is going to let him have it if he does not match him.

Jason Kelce played 13 seasons out of Cincinnati as the Philadelphia Eagles' iconic former starting center. The older Kelce brother played significantly more than the younger one as a rookie, but both are destined for Canton. Travis Kelce has the rings on his side, as well as dating the biggest pop star of our generation. To say he might be distracted or washed is a bit out of touched. He balled last year.

Look for Kelce to play in 16 games with over 90 catches for around 900 yards and four touchdowns.

Travis Kelce is all in. All of you saying he's fat and washed, you're going to find out what greatness is.



(via @SportsRadio810)



pic.twitter.com/Ztmai3BdQS — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) July 22, 2025

While 1,000-yard seasons may be a thing of the past for him, he can achieve everything else this year.

Travis Kelce will do everything in his power to prove his not washed

While I am not a Chiefs fan, far from it actually..., I always root for Kelce as a fellow '89er born in the latter part of the year. His combination of athleticism, route-running and sure-handedness has made him a first-ballot hall-of-fame candidate. I think the other thing he does is something that is not so easily replicated. I feel like he does a fantastic job of staying in the moment in every facet of his life.

You never sense a guy dwelling too much on the past or being worried about the future. He knows he cannot control either of those things, only what is right in front of him, now. Obviously, seeing his older brother retire and enter a life in the sports media world, Kelce knows what is next for him. That being said, how many more fall Sundays does he have left in the tank? Why would he not be all-in?

Follow me on this. Even if he is in peak physical condition, this is a guy who is 35, going on 36. He may have had a clean bill of health throughout most of his pro career, but football is a gladiator sport. It takes a toll on everyone. To be out there running routes between two garbage cans in the Kansas City heat in the latter part of July while wearing a guardian cap, that tells me Kelce is totally locked in here.

My best guess is if the Chiefs win either of the next two Super Bowls, Kelce will retire after the victory.