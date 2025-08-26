Travis Kelce isn't getting cut from the Chiefs or Taylor Swift's roster after surprise engagement

Mere weeks after making her first-ever podcast appearance alongside then-boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce, Taylor Swift is now also engaged for the first time. That's right, the couple that many haters speculated was all a publicity stunt and not at all real is, in fact, quite real and they're now fianceés as opposed to simply just dating.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on Tuesday, which also happened to be roster cut-down day in the NFL. Kelce was never in danger of being cut from the Chiefs as the franchise legend enters potentially his final season with Kansas City, where he's spent his entire career. But now he knows he's not getting cut from Taylor's roster either, and has some post-NFL career plans now: being married.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement on IG: pic.twitter.com/WAGRrClY3E — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2025

I'm going to be honest, I thoroughly delight in the idea of ESPN insider Adam Schefter scrolling through Taylor Swift's Instagram feed and then posting it on his own social media. It's just an image that feels too surreal, but it's where we are these days.

Oh, and also, of course, congratulations to the happy couple!

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift steal cut-day spotlight with surprise engagement

There's no denying that the Travis-Taylor relationship has been a polarizing issue among football fans. She's become a staple at Arrowhead Stadium — barring any scheduling conflicts, naturally — to support Kelce and the Chiefs, and the cameras of broadcasting networks make sure to let fans know that. For whatever reason, that's bothered a number of NFL fans (even though it most assuredly shouldn't).

But when you back up and realize what this actually means, not only is their engagement and relationship as a whole something straight out of a movie and a pop-cultural phenomenon, it's also good for the NFL and the game of football.

Think about how many Swifties who had never possessed an iota of interest in watching an NFL game are now diehard Chiefs fans? Think about how many tickets, jerseys, beanies and so on have been bought by these people. It's adding to the biggest fan base by sport in the United States, which opens up more doors for the NFL and football to keep growing, expanding and getting better. Swift becoming part of the NFL Zeitgeist has had an undeniably positive affect on the league.

Perhaps just as importantly, it also seems quite uncoincidental that this announcement comes one week before the start of what could be Kelce's final season with the Chiefs and in the NFL. He's already started dabbling in pop culture affairs, whether that's acting, hosting a game show, and of course podcasting, or otherwise. Now that this relationship is taking the next step, it all but ensures that his star after football will only continue to rise.

For now, though, let's just be happy and celebrate Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. It's a fun moment that bridges the gap between football and pop culture in a way unlike anything we've seen. If you're not able to enjoy that even somewhat, then there's a good chance that you're the problem — not them.