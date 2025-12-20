Travis Kelce playing coy on retirement is pointless in lost Chiefs season

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will let the team and fans know what his football future holds before NFL free agency begins in March. But with the reigning AFC West champions already eliminated from playoff contention, perhaps his decision could be made a little sooner. Don't count on it, Chiefs fans. Kelce is continuing to treat the remainder of the season like he and his teammates still have something left to play for.

“I’d rather keep the focus of the media and everything on this team right now,” Kelce told reporters on Friday. “All the conversations I have with the team and everything moving forward will be with them. I think it’s a unique time in my life. Unfortunately, I’ve got three games left and I know when the season ends this year. Typically, we go into it and we don’t know when it’s going to end and that’s the beauty of it. Just trying to make sure that everybody here knows that I’m focused on trying to win football games, these last three games.”

Travis Kelce is just delaying the inevitable by declining to talk retirement

It's admirable of Kelce to shift the spotlight off of himself and on to his teammates when this year's result is going to be rather embarrassing compared to the last near-decade of success. However, the timing of that humbleness is rather convenient.

With three games left to play, you would think Kelce has the best opportunity to turn things into a farewell tour of sorts. That would assume he's made up his mind but considering he's set to finish with under a thousand receiving yards for a third consecutive year, the writing is on the wall.

Granted, Kelce may also be considering his quarterback's recent season-ending injury and just being respectful, not making any declarations that would appear as if he's abandoning ship. That being said, he doesn't have to wait until March — or even after the Super Bowl for that matter — to confirm what we're all suspecting.

A decision on retirement would actually help the Chiefs' future

The longtime tight end making a definitive call on his future beyond this season would help head coach Andy Reid game plan the final three contests to evaluate his offense for the future. Kansas City will likely draft Kelce's replacement and Reid is going to need to get a critical look at his offensive deficiencies.

Contests against the lowly Titans, the division-leading Broncos and pitiful Raiders are prime opportunities for Reid to do just that while also giving Kelce the chance to ball out in his swan song.

Kelce is a sure bet to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame someday. He deserves a proper send-off and the Chiefs' final home game will be on Christmas Day. Even if he won't admit it, fans should treat it as the last time he steps onto GEHA Field at Arrowhead.