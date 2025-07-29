Trevon Diggs updates timeline for Cowboys return

Trevon Diggs has become a household name for Dallas Cowboys fans and his injury status has been a constant source of concern. After undergoing knee surgery in January, Diggs is pushing to return to the field as early as September. His progress is tracking ahead of schedule and his comeback should give the Cowboys' defense a much-needed boost for the 2025 season.

Trevon Diggs’ journey and injury history

Diggs suffered a torn ACL during a practice session in September 2023, ending his season after just two games. In January of this year, he needed chondral bone graft surgery to fix lingering cartilage damage in his left knee. This type of procedure is complex, involving the transplantation of bone tissue to help heal the joint.

Rehab has been a tough road for Diggs. He’s battled not just the physical demands but also the frustration of missing time with his teammates. Over the last two seasons, multiple leg injuries have only allowed Diggs to play in 13 games. He’s focused on recovery away from the Cowboys’ facilities, working with a private team instead of Dallas’s medical staff, which led to the team docking his salary by $500,000 due to missed rehab sessions at the facility.

Training, team activities and timelines

As training camp progresses, Diggs remains on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. This means he can’t practice fully yet, but he has taken part in rehab drills and some light activities. Team doctors and coaches are optimistic as Diggs may be ready for action as soon as September. The Cowboys are proceeding with caution, aware that rushing a top CB like Diggs carries risks. Still, there’s real hope he won’t miss more than a few regular season games, provided there aren’t any setbacks.

Current reports are that Diggs is targeting a September return. If he avoids setbacks, he could suit up within the first month of the season, which would be great for this Cowboys defense. If placed on the reserve PUP list, he’d miss at least four games, but the team is hoping that won’t be necessary.

Diggs’ potential return to the field in September is great news for Cowboys fans and crucial for the defense. He’s a playmaker and his ability to create turnovers and matchup with top wideouts around the NFL makes him a difference-maker. Getting Diggs back only makes this defense stronger so fans will be keeping their eyes open for updates on his status.