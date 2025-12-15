Trevor Lawrence’s historic Week 15 is a warning to the AFC

Five passing touchdowns. One rushing touchdown. 381 total yards. Zero interceptions.

Trevor Lawrence didn't just have the best game of his career in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season, but put up a scoring performance that has only been seen twice from a quarterback since 1991.

Qualifier: it was against the hapless New York Jets. Logic would dictate that a massive explosion is usually due for most offenses with them on the schedule. But through Week 15, the Jets' passing defense has actually been a top 12 unit in yards allowed per game. And it's not like the Jaguars' offense as a whole has been much to talk about as a middling unit through the season.

This is not a performance to be downplayed, not when the Jaguars hold a narrow lead at first place in their division, at a time where every game has both a playoff atmosphere and implications. In fact, Jacksonville's Week 15 win has capped off a five-game winning streak and seven-game stretch where they have only lost once. And while it has been against subpar competition, the Jaguars' wins have come by an average margin of nearly 20 points over this streak, and 22.3 points over the last three. What do they say about winning teams? Oh yeah -- they win.

The Jakobi Meyers difference, and Lawrence's breakout

One of the biggest factors for Lawrence's (and the Jaguars') little streak has got to be the presence of Jakobi Meyers, whose effect on Jacksonville's offense has been immediate since arriving at the trade deadline. For a team that has been lamenting the early-season disconnect between Lawrence and his 2024 1A target Brian Thomas, Jr., Meyers has been a breath of fresh air. Through Week 15, despite missing three games to injury, BTJ is second in the league in drops, while Meyers has caught over two-thirds of his targets as a Jaguar. And even now, it can't be a coincidence that BTJ's performance has improved since he has rejoined a receiver corps that also boasts Meyers.

Truthfully, this might be the most stacked Lawrence's supporting cast has been. Christian Kirk and Zay Jones were fantasy football sleepers in Jacksonville, but BTJ and Meyers they are not. Likely not coincidentally, Lawrence's big Week 15 also marked the highest passer rating of his career(136.7), and the highest since his sophomore campaign in 2022 (129.8). And again, this could be seen as a blip in what has been an up-and-down season for Lawrence. He threw three picks in a single game just in Week 12!

But this is also his first campaign with new head coach Liam Coen, who brought the Buccaneers back around. It's his first with a truly dominant running game, his first with true wide receiver talent (count that doubly for when Travis Hunter comes back in 2026). Jacksonville is still building up steam, and they've already had a turnaround from a 4-13 campaign in 2024 to the top of their division. And in the AFC South, where continuity is anything but certain, Jacksonville has the makings of something real.

Lawrence has shown blips before. But even if it was against the Jets, this finally feels like a true breakthrough for the former number one pick.