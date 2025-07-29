Trey Hendrickson ending Bengals hold out doesn't mean drama is over

Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson is ending his hold out and plans to report to training camp on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. His pursuit of a new contract is far from over though. No deal is in place and the goodwill gesture appears to be just that: A gesture.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Hendrickson is going from "holdout to hold-in." So he'll show up to practice on Wednesday, but there's no reason to expect him to participate in drills.

Trey Hendrickson's holdout may be ending, but his contract dispute is not

Ending the holdout makes a lot of sense when you consider how much money he was figuratively lighting on fire. A $50,000 fine per day missed is no joke. But he won't truly be back in the fold until a deal is reached.

Adam Schefter had previously reported that the sticking point is guaranteed money — somewhere between $6 and $10 million's worth. Otherwise, it would seem the other elements of a likely three-year deal are in place.

Hendrickson blinked first on the attendance question. We'll see if the Bengals hold on the rest.