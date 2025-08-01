Trey Lance trade value skyrockets after one half of preseason ball

Trey Lance has been an afterthought in the NFL, but his first game in his new threads with the Los Angeles Chargers to kick off the NFL preseason showed Lance still has it. Preseason is just that, but it’s proof Lance still has some value. In fact, his preseason debut might have just skyrocketed his trade value ahead of the 2025 season.

Lance went 9-for-12 with 97 yards and two touchdowns in the first half of the Chargers’ game against the Detroit Lions. While he’ll still be a backup in any move done barring any crazy injuries, he certainly might have just piqued a few teams’ interest in him. He also proved that Jerry Jones made a mistake in not giving him a real chance.

The Cowboys needed a backup quarterback that could fill in like Cooper Rush did for seven seasons. Lance was presumably that person. But he never got a chance to shine. Even when Dak Prescott went down with his hamstring injury, instead of giving Lance a chance, Jones and the Cowboys just toyed with him. Now he’s in a position to prove to them and the league he’s still talented.

Trey Lance could end up on a new team before the end of preseason after his Chargers debut

It will take more than one good preseason half, but if Lance continues to look like his former self, it's possible a team jumps at the chance to trade for him. One team to watch would be the New Orleans Saints. They could probably benefit from veteran experience in the quarterback room. Spencer Rattler is in his second year, Tyler Shough is a rookie and Taysom Hill isn’t really starter quality.

If he does enough to impress Kellen Moore, it could be a chance for him to prove he can be a starter in the NFL again. The San Francisco 49ers gave up on him; so did the Cowboys. The Chargers provided a chance for him to revive his career. Now he just has to capitalize on the opportunity in front of him.

The Saints won’t be the only team either. But the preseason is proof that it can be an asset even to a veteran. At worst, the Chargers know they have confidence in Lance as a backup. At best, Lance can play his way into a starting job elsewhere.