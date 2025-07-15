Trey Smith contract talks with Chiefs heading for last-minute drama

As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for their comeback after a bitter Super Bowl defeat, one major uncertainty looms over the organization. Trey Smith, a Pro Bowl guard and two-time NFL champ, remains unsigned long term. He is currently in line for the franchise tag, a roughly $23.4 million payment that would make him the highest-paid guard in the NFL — but only for next season and next season alone.

The goal here is simple: to get Smith locked up on a long-term contract that eases the cap hit and gives him more financial security and he reaches the back end of his 20s. It's what is best for both sides. And yet, Smith is driving a hard bargain, taking things right up to the deadline because he knows his worth. Few things in Kansas City are more important than protecting Patrick Mahomes in the pocket.

Kansas City is no stranger to contract drama. We've seen it with Chris Jones and plenty others. GM Brett Veach has a complicated cap sheet to balance with all the star power on the Chiefs roster, so it's easier said than done to give everyone a contract they deserve. It seems like the Smith standoff could go right down to the buzzer today, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport lays out.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: The #Chiefs and star guard Trey Smith have been having talks surrounding a multi-year deal, though it remains to be seen whether he gets one before tomorrow's deadline. pic.twitter.com/GKq6yjlJAW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 15, 2025

Chiefs, Trey Smith remain engaged in contract talks with no clear resolution

The official deadline for Smith and Kansas City to agree to terms on a new contract is 4 PM E.T. today, July 15. Smith was one of two players put on the franchise tag this offseason, the fewest in 31 years, joined only by Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins. Cincy has been mired in its own contract drama this summer, but Higgins received a four-year, $115 million payday, leaving Smith as the only franchise-tagged player in the sport right now.

Smith skipped OTAs but was present at Kansas City's mandatory minicamp. He clearly wants to get a deal done, but with so little time and so much up in the air, it's feeling less and less like the two sides can meet in the middle before it's too late. For Smith, there is a certain risk to taking the one-year franchise tag. What if he gets hurt? What if he regresses unexpectedly? But it also gives him a chance to test the open waters next offseason and potentially court better offers elsewhere. He has every right to bet on himself.

Chiefs need to get a deal done with Trey Smith

Kansas City can't really afford to mess around here. Pass blocking was a huge issue last season, especially in the Super Bowl, when the Eagles defense sacked Mahomes a whopping six times — and pressured him countless others. Smith is the Chiefs' best line of defense in the trenches. He will be around next season no matter what, but he's just entering the prime of his career. Failing to get a deal done now, only to lose him in a year, would be nothing short of catastrophic.

So yes, the Chiefs need to pony up and drop the bag, however uncomfortable it may feel for those writing the checks. There are cap complications well beyond a simple desire to pay him, but this is a deal the Chiefs need to get done at all costs — literally. Again, it benefits all parties.