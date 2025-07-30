Two-time Super Bowl champion quickly making Chiefs regret letting him go

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to rebound from a rough Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last season. The Chiefs defense did their best, but couldn't hold back the Eagles offense, due in part to Philadelphia's pass rush making quarterback Patrick Mahomes' life miserable. Entering the 2025 season, the defense should be in good shape, especially after they locked in young pass rusher George Karlaftis to a long-term contract extension.

But, as is the case with any team, they can't help but look at some of the players they let walk away.

Former Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay is now a member of the Miami Dolphins after leaving the organization following the 2023 season. Gay initially signed with the New Orleans Saints, but is now in Miami, and he's making a name for himself early on in training camp.

Here's what Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post had to say about Gay.

"Willie Gay has been outstanding since his arrival. He is fast. He is aggressive. He is passionate. He brings great energy. Gay has been a good addition," writes Schad.

Former Chiefs LB Willie Gay making a strong impression in Dolphins training camp

Schad isn't the only one who has heaped praise on Gay for his play early on in camp. A variety of other Dolphins reporters have made note of Gay's impressive play in practices. Let's take a look at some of the reactions.

I stand on this. Willie Gay has been a top 5 performer of camp. Not just on defense. Every single day he’s balling. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) July 30, 2025

Willie Gay comes on a blitz and has another sack - I've lost count for him over the course of 7 days. His counting stat production is pretty wild - picks, PBUs, sacks, TFLs...doing it all. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 30, 2025

LB Willie Gay just blew up an Ollie Gordon carry going off tackle for a TFL. My goodness, he has been a standout in camp. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 29, 2025

It seems to be the overwhelming consensus that Gay may very well be the steal of the offseason.

Sure, his play is impressive, but head coach Mike McDaniel made note of Gay's energy and leadership during camp. In fact, McDaniel is saying Gay is already cementing a role on thet eam already.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel called Willie Gay Jr. one of his "favorite veteran, personality additions" ever.



"That dude is not faking that energy," he said of Gay, later adding that he's already establishing himself as part of the "core" of the team. — c. isaiah smalls ii (@stclaudeii) July 30, 2025

Gay is coming off of a disappointing 2024 season with the Saints, as he recorded just 28 total tackles (19 solo, nine assisted), three passes defended, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble. Gay admitted that he was checked out last season due to his limited role on the Saints defense.

The Dolphins are preparing to make it back to the playoffs after missing out for the first time in the Mike McDaniel era last year. The Dolphins defense is worth monitoring, as the team swapped cornerback Jalen Ramsey for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The cornerback depth has been tested, with Kader Kohou and Artie Burns ruled out with the season due to early training camp injuries. But hearing Gay perform as well as he's had is a welcoming for Dolphins fans.

It shouldn't be stunning if Gay ends up with a spot on Miami's 53-man roster for the start of the season. That's due to the strong first impression he's made on his new team. Maybe, just maybe, the Chiefs should have at least considered bringing him back.