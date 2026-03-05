Tyler Linderbaum landing spots: 4 free agency fits to snipe elite center from Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens chose not to franchise tag starting center Tyler Linderbaum on Tuesday, opening the door for the three-time Pro Bowler to hit free agency.

After four years in Charm City, the 25-year-old is projected to command at least $17.7 million from his next employer — and he's certainly worth it. Linderbaum earned an 80.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus (fifth-best in the league at his position) and an 83.7 run block grade (fourth-best). He's bound to have plenty of suitors calling for his services, but let's examine those that make the most sense for the 2022 first-round pick.

John Harbaugh speaks with members of the media during a press conference. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New York Giants

The obvious connection here is John Harbaugh. Now leading the Giants, Harbaugh was part of the war room that drafted Linderbaum at No. 25 overall in 2022. He saw the overwhelmingly positive effect the Iowa product's size had on Baltimore's run game, opening massive holes for Derrick Henry to burst through. Harbaugh would love that same effect for the duo of Tyrone Tracy and Cam Skattebo going forward.

New York's current center, John Michael Schmitz, only received a 62.8 run block grade (60.5 overall) in 2025 and has yet to prove himself as an NFL starter, so adding Linderbaum would be a massive upgrade. Schmitz, a second-round pick in 2023, has a year left on his rookie contract and, if cut or traded, would provide $4.18 million in salary cap savings.

Drew Dalman practices against the New Orleans Saints before the game at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Chicago Bears



The retirement of starting center Drew Dalman indicates Chicago is once again back in the market at that position. The Bears averaged the third-most rushing yards per game in 2025 (144.5) thanks in large part to Dalman's presence. Adding Linderbaum would provide some long-term stability on the offensive line for running backs D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, both of whom contributed heavily to the team's 2,195 total rushing yards.

General manager Ryan Poles would be foolish not to at least do his due diligence with Linderbaum given his talents. Chicago, however, only has $1.3 million in cap space and would need to do some financial gymnastics to make a Linderbaum deal possible. Still, we know that Ben Johnson and Co. priorize this position, and if they don't land Linderbaum, it's unclear what the pivot might be.

Fernando Mendoza speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas has over $85.7 million in salary cap space to work with this offseason and the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft. The team is expected to use that pick on Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, but if the Raiders want to maximize his potential over the long term, he's going to need protection.

Linderbaum earned a 63.4 pass block grade last year, which isn't particularly exceptional but is better than the essentially zero protection Las Vegas afforded Geno Smith in 2025. The Raiders can certainly afford signing Linderbaum, but it'll also come down to how well offensive line coach Rick Dennison prepares the front five in 2026. Still, drafting Mendoza comes with it a responsibility to put a healthy infrastructure around him, and Linderbaum certainly qualifies.

Milton Williams sacks Justin Herbert during the fourth quarter in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Chargers

General manager Joe Hortiz spent the majority of his front office career with the Baltimore Ravens (1998-2023) before joining the Chargers. In fact, he was a part of the staff that drafted Linderbaum back in 2022.

Los Angeles saw starting center Bradley Bozeman retire this offseason, creating a major need at the position. Hortiz could use a second-round pick on someone like Auburn center Connor Lew, but he's going to need a top veteran talent to protect quarterback Justin Herbert and keep the Chargers in playoff contention. With $99.5 million in salary cap space to work with, Linderbaum is a target well within range.