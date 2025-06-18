Tyreek Hill just proved Dolphins dodged a bullet with failed Noah Lyles race

If you were looking forward to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Olympic champion Noah Lyles duel for the officially unofficial title of world's fastest man, I have some bad news for you.

The 50-yard dash between the two set for this weekend in New York's Times Square was cancelled by Lyles on Tuesday for "personal reasons." It's unclear what those reasons are but sprinting fans won't get the definitive answer nor the drama that would've emerged from such an occasion.

Hill was quick declare victory, posting on X with a meme that poked at Lyles for being afraid to race him after his performance at a track meet in Sherman Oaks, California over the past weekend.

. @LylesNoah after seeing me run the 100m last weekend pic.twitter.com/FionU2x3Mx — Ty Hill (@cheetah) June 17, 2025

Hill reportedly ran a personal best 10.15 in the 100-meter dash. He posted a video of his meet day on X which featured him holding a sign that read "Noah Could Never," a retort to Lyles holding a sign that said "Tyreek Could Never" after winning his fourth-consecutive 60-meter indoor title in February.

My 1st 100meter race in over 13 years, during my off season.. feeling great, living great, being great. ✌🏿 pic.twitter.com/wOcSqEorJc — Ty Hill (@cheetah) June 15, 2025

Dolphins dodged a bullet with canceled Tyreek Hill-Noah Lyles race

If the biggest losers of this whole ordeal are the fans, then the biggest winner was certainly the Miami Dolphins.

Hill already found himself in hot water with the organization earlier this year after declaring he was finished in Miami just minutes post-game. He later retracted those statements and went on a pseudo-apology tour during Super Bowl week.

Had this race gone on and Hill won, it would've been all but guaranteed he'd make some regrettable comment on television or posted something on social media that would put him right back on the flame. It probably would've been the same scenario, maybe even worse, had he lost. Worse still, he could have injured himself in either case.

Now that the duel has been postponed indefinitely, Hill can get back to focusing on football and winning games with Miami. After a disappointing 2024 season — mostly due to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injuries — he'll be a key component to getting the team back on track.