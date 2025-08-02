Tyreek Hill sparks more team chemistry drama over Dolphins short-yardage plan

Struggling to convert on third down was a major issue for the Miami Dolphins' offense in 2024. Outspoken wide receiver Tyreek Hill has a strong opinion on how his team can fix that issue in 2025. Unfortunately for starting running back De'Von Achane, that solution involves putting him on the sidelines during those short yardage situations.

Hill recently told reporters that Jaylen Wright or Ollie Gordon should replace Achane on those sorts of carries. He did not necessarily criticize Achane. Instead, he just said the team's top rusher is not the sort of power back who can thrive when asked to grind out those tough yards.

"Take De'Von [Achane] out on third down," Hill said. "What? You wanted -- that's my honest opinion. If it's third and short, he's not a power back. I be telling him that in the locker room, but he swear he a power back. I love De'Von, though, but if I'm being honest, that's why you got Jaylen Wright, that's why you got Ollie Gordon, for those kinds of situations."

Tyreek Hill says Dolphins should stop using De'Von Achane on third-and-short situations

For the record, there's a lot of logic behind Hill's line of thinking. Achane is a small back who excels in space. He does not, however, have the physical profile required to break tackles in tight spaces. The Dolphins' offense would likely benefit from going with a more powerful rusher to help keep the chains moving.

That does not mean Hill needed to take his comments to the media. It's hard to imagine Achane receiving those comments positively. Like most top NFL backs, he has a healthy amount of self belief that he should soak up the majority of his team's carries. Taking him off the field on third-and-short would decrease his value for the team and his future earning power.

No one inside the organization should be surprised at anything that comes out of Hill's mouth at this stage of his career.

Hill notably said that he was "out" at the end of the Dolphins' 2024 season, leading to trade speculation. Ultimately, a move never came. Hill apologized for those comments, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said that he still had a lot of work to do in terms of getting back on the team's good side.

The onus is now on head coach Mike McDaniel and his staff to repair the interpersonal relationships inside the team's locker room. The good news is that Hill's teammates understand his history as a player who speaks without thinking. That should make them more apt to brush his comments aside than taking them personally.

On the other hand, Hill's equity inside the locker room is going to run out eventually. He can only go public with negative comments so often before his teammates stop supporting him altogether. His public criticism of Achane gets Hill one step closer to that crisis point.