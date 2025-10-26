Updated 2026 NFL Draft order after Week 8 and mock draft for the Top 10 picks

The New York Jets have finally won a football game in the 2025 season, coming back to topple the Cincinnati Bengals in dramatic fashion on Sunday. Perhaps even better for the Jets, though, is that they did not have to experience the continual misery of losing every Sunday while also still keeping their pole position, so to speak, when it comes to the 2026 NFL Draft order. That, of course, is subject to change as results continue to pour in for Week 8, but the Jets still sit at No. 1, though teams like the Cleveland Browns appear to be nipping at their heels.

Looking at specifically teams like the Jets and Browns (and to lesser degrees, the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders), an increasingly rich quarterback class in the 2026 NFL Draft comes into focus. They could all use new blood at quarterback and another shot at finding their franchise guy, and this class affords them ample opportunity to take varying levels of prospects.

That's great news for the likes of the Titans, Giants and even the Ravens (for now), though. While it's a great quarterback class, the defensive talent in this draft is where the money is to be made, and those teams' seemingly solidified state at the position could help them secure a game-changer on the other side of the ball while teams around them jockey for quarterbacks.

But now that we're getting through Week 8, it's time we take full stock of the 2026 NFL Draft, starting with the updated draft order and then moving into a mock draft for the top 10 picks to see which QBs are taken and by which teams — along with where other future stars could find their new homes.

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order after Week 8

New York Jets (1-7) New Orleans Saints (1-6) Tennessee Titans (1-6) Cleveland Browns (2-6) Miami Dolphins (2-6) New York Giants (2-6) Baltimore Ravens (2-5) Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) Arizona Cardinals (2-6) Cincinnati Bengals (3-5) Los Angeles Rams (via ATL (3-4)) Washington Commanders (3-4) Minnesota Vikings (3-4) Houston Texans (3-4) Carolina Panthers (4-4) Dallas Cowboys (3-3-1) Chicago Bears (4-3) Kansas City Chiefs (4-3) Cleveland Browns (via JAX (4-3)) San Francisco 49ers (5-3) Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) Los Angeles Rams (5-2) Detroit Lions (5-2) Buffalo Bills (5-2) Denver Broncos (5-2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2) Seattle Seahawks (5-2) New England Patriots (6-2) Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) Dallas Cowboys (via GB (4-1-1)) Indianapolis Colts (6-1)

As mentioned, the Jets' victory, for now, doesn't move them off of the No. 1 overall pick. Even after a comeback win over the Bengals — a team that's now back to picking in the top 10 — it's abundantly clear that Justin Fields isn't the answer and that New York will be in the market to take a quarterback with the first overall selection.

Less fortunate after a long-awaited win, though, were the Dolphins on Sunday. It looked like the Tua Tagovailoa of old, at least for one week, in a drubbing of the Falcons. However, this doesn't feel sustainable, especially after the past few seasons, and now they are moving back in the top 10 of the draft order, which could shrink the pool of possible quarterback selections that the franchise might be eyeing.

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Projecting the top 10 picks with current draft order

Team NFL Mock Draft Projection 1. New York Jets QB Fernando Mendoza (Indiana) 2. New Orleans Saints EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami) 3. Tennessee Titans LB Arvell Reese (Ohio State) 4. Cleveland Browns QB Ty Simpson (Alabama) 5. Miami Dolphins QB Dante Moore Jr. (Oregon) 6. New York Giants S Caleb Downs (Ohio State) 7. Baltimore Ravens EDGE Keldric Faulk (Auburn) 8. Las Vegas Raiders QB LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina) 9. Arizona Cardinals OT Spencer Fano (Utah) 10. Cincinnati Bengals EDGE David Bailey (Texas Tech)

Fernando Mendoza, currently the Heisman Trophy frontrunner while leading Indiana to an all-but-assured College Football Playoff berth, is also the current favorite to be tabbed as the next savior of the Jets. That, of course, hasn't gone to well in previous instances, but the blend of athleticism and pro-level arm talent, along with a breadth of experience in college, has me high on the potential of Mendoza, especially if the Jets can continue to fortify the offensive line.

That leaves Ty Simpson and Dante Moore out of Alabama and Oregon, respectively, as the next quarterbacks off the board. Though it remains to be seen if the Browns will want to move on from Dillon Gabriel so quickly, they absolutely should based on what we've seen. Gabriel can be a fine backup in the NFL, but the starting prospects long-term are dwindling with each passing start. Simpson has a high-end arm and his timing and feel for the position seemingly have improved with each game this season for the Crimson Tide.

But like Simpson, Moore is also a bit inexperienced overall. That's not the be-all, end-all, by any stretch. However, for Moore specifically, going to Miami in this mock draft creates an interesting situation for him to sit a year (or part of it) behind Tua so he's not rushed into action. The upside and tools for the Oregon passer are undeniable, though.

One more quarterback sneaks into the top 10 with LaNorris Sellers going to the Raiders. The South Carolina QB hasn't had the season that he'd hoped for, to be sure, but one could argue that the dual-threat signal-caller still has the most raw talent both in terms of his arm and legs in the 2026 draft class. Allowing him some time to sit behind Geno Smith could be the best course of action for Vegas.

Beyond the QBs, though, a quartet of edge rushers occupy the top 10 as well, especially with Arvell Reese shooting up draft boards. The Ohio State product lands with the Titans in this mock draft, injecting versatility and explosiveness that the unit currently lacks. Meanwhile, Rueben Bain Jr. and Caleb Downs, arguably the two most talented prospects in the draft, end up in New Orleans and New York, respectively.