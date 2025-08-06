Updated Chargers wide receiver depth chart after bringing back Keenan Allen

Sometimes you have to leave home to find out how much home really means to you. After 11 years with the Chargers in both San Diego and Los Angeles, Keenan Allen signed a free-agency deal with the Chicago Bears last offseason. And even though his one year in the Windy City was reasonably productive (70 catches, 744 yards) Allen couldn't stay away from the place he made his name, and now he's officially back with the Chargers on a one-year deal.

Chargers projected wide reciever depth chart after signing Keenan Allen

Player Position Ladd McConkey WR1 Quentin Johnston WR2 Keenan Allen WR3 Tre Harris WR4 Derius Davis WR5

Keenan Allen will be more than a nice story in 2025

The Chargers aren't bringing back the guy who's second all-time in franchise receiving yards just for funzies. After Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston, there aren't many guarantees in the Chargers wide receiver room. Derius Davis and rookie Tre Harris will be nice to have on occasion (and Harris could eventually blossom into something much better than a WR4) but Allen will be a pretty important part of this offense.