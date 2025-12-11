Updated NFL Playoff bracket and Super Bowl forecast: Josh Allen’s best shot?

The NFL playoff picture is starting to take solid shape as the regular season nears its end. The Denver Broncos sit atop the AFC standings while the Rams lead the NFC, but threats from the Patriots and Seahawks loom respectively. On the other end of the standings, The Steelers, Ravens, Texans and Colts and 49ers, Bucs, Bears, Lions and Panthers are all facing do-or-die final runs. Someone will have to end up disappointed.

There are four weeks left for teams to reserve their spots, but here’s how things would shake out if the postseason started today.

How the AFC bracket would look if the playoffs started with Week 14 in the books

Wild Card round

No. 7 Houston Texans (8-5) at No. 2 New England Patriots (11-2)

The Texans are one of the hottest teams in the league, having won five in a row, including three that backup quarterback Davis Mills started. It’s hard not to trust MVP candidate Drake Maye and these Patriots at home, however.

No. 6 Buffalo Bills (9-4) at No. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars (9-4)

James Cook III has rushed for 340 yards in the past three games. Up against the NFL’s best rushing defense (82.9 yards per game), he does just enough to help push the Bills on.

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers (9-4) at No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6)

We saw these same two teams face off at the Chargers’ place not too long ago. While Aaron Rodgers likely won't have as bad a performance this time, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers make yet another quick postseason exit.

Divisional round

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 2 New England Patriots

Justin Herbert gets the edge in this battle of intriguing passers, but don’t rule out the Patriots jump-starting another golden age in the years to come.

No. 6 Buffalo Bills at No. 1 Denver Broncos (11-2)

The Broncos aren’t going to give up ground easily, allowing the second-fewest rushing yards per game (89.0) in the league entering Week 15. Josh Allen can beat you both ways, though. Imagine how happy he’d be to get to the AFC title game and not have to cross Patrick Mahomes.

Championship round

No. 6 Buffalo Bills at No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers

Josh Allen has had a few tries at the Super Bowl’s doorstep, but hasn’t been able to get through. It’s a lot nicer in Inglewood this time of year. Not for the Chargers, though.

How the NFC bracket would look if the playoffs started with Week 14 in the books

Wild Card round

No. 7 Chicago Bears (9-4) at No. 2 Green Bay Packers (9-3-1)

We saw this same clash this past Sunday. Matt LeFleur’s crew halted Chicago’s 5-game win streak, so I’ll leave the result the same here.

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers (9-4) at No. 3 Philadelphia Eagles (8-5)

Among the 49ers’ last five victories are the Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles pose a much bigger problem. The defending champions march on.

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks (10-3) at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6)

These two teams combined for 73 points when they crossed paths in October, with both quarterbacks dishing the ball around accurately. Sam Darnold is fully healthy, though. Give me Mike Macdonald’s team.

Divisional round

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 1 Los Angeles Rams (10-3)

Seattle is one of the three teams averaging more points (29.8) than the Rams (29.2) right now. Yet, Los Angeles looks to be back on the right track after falling to the Carolina Panthers two weeks ago.

No. 3 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 2 Green Bay Packers

The Packers managed only seven points when these two teams met last month. Even though Jalen Hurts had a game to forget against the Chargers, Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown are back in the mix schematically.

Championship round

No. 3 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 1 Los Angeles Rams

The Rams almost ended Philadelphia’s bid for a Super Bowl title last season. Under a roof this time rather than in the snow, Matthew Stafford and a high-powered attack keep the Eagles from repeating.

Super Bowl LX

Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills

Ironically, during a season in which Sean McDermott’s team doesn’t even win its own division, it finally gets over the hump. Give Allen the game’s MVP award as he outclasses Stafford and raises the Lombardi Trophy at last.