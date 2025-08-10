Vikings blame NFL refs for devastating Rondale Moore injury, but are they right?

Minnesota Vikings fans watched a nightmare unfold when wide receiver Rondale Moore went down with a left knee injury during Saturday’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans. What made the injury sting even worse wasn’t just the timing but the fact that it happened on a play that many believe should have drawn a penalty. Head coach Kevin O’Connell pointed out that the injury followed a questionable hip drop tackle, a move the NFL has tried to eliminate for player safety.

Rondale Moore has a “pretty significant” left knee injury, per Kevin O’Connell. He said the play had some characteristics of a hip drop tackle but would seek more clarity. Given Moore’s injury history, O’Connell said today was “heartbreaking.” — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) August 9, 2025

What is the hip drop tackle, and were Vikings victims of it?

Coach O’Connell called the injury “heartbreaking,” noting that the tackle showed signs of a hip drop tackle which has been outlawed by the league. He expressed frustration that the officials didn’t call the penalty in real time, leaving Moore exposed to unnecessary danger. This tackling style is banned by the league because it often leads to serious lower body injuries. Despite the clear risk, no flag was thrown on the play.

"I have to watch the play back before I truly can give [an answer] on it," O'Connell said. "But it was very, very unfortunate. It seemed like it had a lot of the characteristics of [the hip-drop tackle], but I know it is a three-part kind of process to actually call that on the field. We'll see when we watch the tape. I don't think there was any bad intent there."

Moore clutched his left knee immediately after the hit and was carted off the field. Early reports from the Vikings medical staff indicate a “pretty significant” knee injury, with MRI scans set to confirm the full extent. Given Moore’s injury history, including a torn ACL last season, all signs point to this being a season-ending blow.

Controversy over this missed penalty

The tackle itself quickly became a lightning rod for criticism. Everyone in Minnesota immediately questioned how such a dangerous play went unpenalized, especially after the league’s strong stance against hip drop tackles. O’Connell’s remarks highlight the team’s frustration as this incident could certainly re-ignite debate over enforcement of player safety rules.

For Moore, this injury is another gut punch. He spent a year rehabbing his right knee, only to see his fresh start in Minnesota cut short before it truly began. For the Vikings, Moore’s loss is more than a hit to the roster. He was expected to be a key weapon, especially with Justin Jefferson still sidelined. His speed and versatility could have provided the offense and special teams with an added spark.

"It's one of the most painful things for me as a head coach when I feel that emotion," O'Connell said. "I make a life out of trying to leave others better than I found them. In that situation, there is nothing I can do, which is the worst feeling as a coach. So, you just consult with him and make sure that he knows he's not going to be alone."