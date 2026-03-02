Vikings clear $18.65 million in cap space: Here's 4 QBs they can sign with it

The Minnesota Vikings made a calculated gamble to let Sam Darnold walk in free agency and hand the keys to their offense over to J.J. McCarthy. It's safe to say that bet did not pay off for Minnesota. Darnold is now a Super Bowl champion and McCarthy's struggles last season have the Vikings shopping for a new quarterback.

This year's free agent class is not chocked fu.ll of high-upside potential solutions for Minnesota. The additional challenge for the Vikings is that they do not have much salary cap cash to spend on the game's most important position. They do plan to clean their cap by cutting veterans like Aaron Jones and Javon Hargrave when the new NFL league year begins.

Making a trade for a new quarterback is also a possibility for Minnesota, but signing a free agent could allow them to solve their biggest roster issue without giving up draft capital. Vikings fans should keep a close eye on the following four free agent quarterbacks over the next few weeks.

Malik Willis could be too expensive for the Vikings

Malik Willis is generally considered to be the top free agent signal-caller in this year's class. That should allow him to land a multi-year deal with significant guaranteed money. In other words, he might be outside the Vikings' price range.

His style of play also might be an awkward fit for what head coach Kevin O'Connell likes to do. He is a terrific runner, but there's limited evidence that he can push the ball down the field the way Minnesota would like to do. Any team with Justin Jefferson on the outside should be looking for a quarterback who can take advantage of his full set of skills.

In the end, expect Willis to sign for more money elsewhere, but the Vikings should at least explore the idea of bringing him in.

The Vikings could steal Aaron Rodgers away from the Steelers

Aaron Rodgers is far too long into his career to be a long-term answer for the Vikings, but he could give their offense a much-needed infusion of energy in 2026. He does not have elite arm strength any longer, but he can unlock a lot for Minnesota with his quick decision making under center.

It's worth remembering that Rodgers seemed interested in working with O'Connell before casting his lot with Pittsburgh a year ago. It's easy to envision a scenario where Rodgers prefer to partner with Minnesota's head man over an awkward reunion with Mike McCarthy with the Steelers.

The odds are stacked against Rodgers leaving Pittsburgh, but the Vikings could give him a better shot at one more run towards Super Bowl glory. If he delays a return to the Steelers in the coming weeks then Minnesota fans should start watching his status closely.

A reunion with Kirk Cousins makes a lot of sense for Minnesota

The Falcons are parting with Kirk Cousins rather than continue to pay him a massive salary. That should permit him to hit the open market and sign a modest deal with any team interested in his services.

Coming back to Minnesota makes a lot of sense for all involved. He's a solid veteran who knows how to get the ball out on time to his wide receivers. His status as a quality point guard at the quarterback position could give the Vikings' aerial attack a big lift.

Cousins does not give the Vikings a ton of upside, but he would give their offense a relatively high floor. That gives him a chance to be an efficient free agent signing for Minnesota.

Tyler Huntley deserves a look for the Vikings

Tyler Huntley has performed relatively well in relief of Lamar Jackson for the Ravens. He should be in the frame to land a starting job if he plays his cards right in free agency.

Huntley is more of a runner than a thrower, but his talent level is too large to ignore. He's not a perfect stylistic fit for Minnesota, but he would give their offense a dimension they did not possess last season. If O'Connell can manage to unlock his arm talent, there's a chance he can grow into a league-average starter.

Huntley's inclusion on this list illustrates just how thin the free agent quarterback market is this season. Even so, he's a good bet to give a team more than McCarthy gave Minnesota a season ago.