Vikings destined to be disappointed by this big offseason addition

The Minnesota Vikings made a big splash in signing guard Will Fries from the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. He was regarded as one of the top free agent guards this winter the Vikings wanted to sure up their offensive line. That was a primary focus for them. For them, it was wise to add some help around Fries. He’s coming off a broken leg that halted his 2024 season.

I don’t think he’ll be a bust this season, per se, simply because it will be a recovery season. But as a whole, the Vikings overpaid for a player that’s not only coming off a major injury, but a player that’s going to take a beating every play. I think he’ll be decent in Minnesota, but they’re going to regret throwing all that money at him this offseason.

He was given a five-year deal worth $88 million and it will end up being a massive paycheck that wasn’t worth it. Coming off a broken leg, I just don’t see him being as productive as he was pre-injury.

The Minnesota Vikings took a massive gamble on Will Fries and it won’t pay off

Kevin O’Connell, last month, gave an update on Fries and his availability this offseason and preseason. Per O’Connell, they’re targeting training camp as when he should return to the field. While he’s still rehabbing, until he gets on the field there’s no telling how well he’s recovered and how much he’ll be hindered from a major leg injury.

Part of the reason why the Colts probably let him go is because they weren’t interested in overpaying for a player that was coming off a major injury, totally understandable. But now, it’s Minnesota’s problem. And it’s not a good problem to have when they essentially re-tooled their offensive line this offseason.

How does Will Fries' addition affect Minnesota’s offensive line?

The Vikings saw it as a major need this winter to improve their offensive line. I don’t agree with adding an injured lineman while bringing back another in Christian Darrisaw, who was knocked out for the second half of the year with a major injury as well. This feels more desperate rather than logical.

They also drafted Donovan Jackson and added Justin Skule and Ryan Kelly off the Colts as well. Not the greatest set up for J.J. McCarthy, who’s about to play his first full season in the NFL, who is also coming off an injury.

Fries is a good addition on paper, but he won’t be the game changer the Vikings hope he will. It will take him at least one season and possibly two to get back comfortable most likely, which leaves him three seasons to protect McCarthy and keep this offense afloat.

I just don’t see that happening with him coming off a tibia injury. The Vikings might not have that much confidence as well with how active they were in restructuring the trenches.