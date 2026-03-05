Vikings fans should hope these NFL Draft prospects fall to No. 18 pick after the Combine

The Minnesota Vikings could go quite a few ways with the No. 18 pick. Do they go after a quarterback because they really are done with J.J. McCarthy or do they bolster their defense as they look to get back to the postseason. These are all questions the Vikings are going to have to answer and they’re going to have to hope the players fall at the right time to make their decision easier.

The Vikings should focus their draft plans on defense more than anything. They can handle their quarterback situation through free agency. That’s why these three players falling to the Vikings would all but make their draft decision for them with the No. 18 pick.

Dillon Thieneman, safety

Dillon Thieneman | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Vikings need to address their defensive backs and that starts with possibly landing Dillon Thieneman. If the Vikings can’t pull off a draft heist and land Caleb Downs, Thieneman is the next best option. Like Downs, he’s very versatile with the ability to play both as a hybrid linebacker and in coverage. The Vikings secondary looked really good at times last year, but struggled with consistency. Adding Thieneman will give them some assurance in the secondary.

As for why this is hope, well, Thieneman is the second best safety in this draft class. Defensive players will dominate the first round and there’s a chance a team either trades up to land him or he goes higher than projected No. 18. It will be something to watch for sure, but it might just be worth it in the end.

Ty Simspon, quarterback

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

This isn’t necessarily a pipe dream as much as it appears. Realistically, Simpson should be there at No. 18. But a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers or even New York Jets or Arizona Cardinals could trade back into the first round to land Simspon. The Jets need a quarterback badly and the Cardinals are parting ways with Kyler Murray opening up a vacancy under center. This would be a reach, but it would prove just how desperate the Vikings would be in wanting a new quarterback.

J.J. McCarthy didn’t look great this past season. That’s not to say he could eventually get there. The problem was the hype was insurmountable and he crumbled. The Vikings still managed to finish with a winning record despite being 4-8 at one point in the year. Imagine if McCarthy played even half as good as he did, the Vikings probably would have been a playoff team. That’s why this isn’t a longshot idea. Minnesota’s only hope is that no one trades up to land Simpson.

Cashius Howell, EDGE rusher

Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It doesn’t take much to see how deep this NFL Draft class is with EDGE rushers. Cashius Howell is projected to be the fourth EDGE rusher drafted in the first round at No. 15 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Howell has long been considered a solid pick in this year’s draft. That’s why if the Vikings want to improve their defensive line, they have to hope Howell falls to them. It won’t be a game-changer, but it will be a gem that ultimately slips away if they don’t land him.

At Texas A&M, Howell had 11.5 sacks and a forced fumble this past season. If that doesn’t tell you how good of a prospect he is. Now of course this doesn’t mean he’ll be an elite NFL prospect, but it does mean that will immediately translate to the NFL. Howell could be more of a developmental project than an NFL-ready one. That doesn’t mean the Vikings have to shy away from him either.

Spencer Fano, Offensive line

Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (OL22) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

If addressing the defense is top priority for the Vikings, then the offensive line is 1A. The unit wasn’t bad, but it could certainly use an upgrade. That’s why Spencer Fano is a name to watch as the Vikings figure out which is the best approach to handle this draft. Fano has gotten a lot of hype and pre NFL Scouting Combine, he was a top 10 pick. Now he’s closer to the top 20 range, which could very well make Minnesota’s decision for them.

He’s not a bad pick at all and truthfully, if they don’t get their pick for a secondary player or defensive lineman, if Fano is there, I’d be shocked to see them pass on him. Per NFL.com, he’s projected to go No. 14 to the Baltimore Ravens. I don’t think Fano is worth trading up for, meaning it’s going to be tough. That said, a lot can happen on draft day so he could very well fall closer to where the Vikings pick.