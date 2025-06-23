Vikings' looming J.J. McCarthy mistake could've easily been avoided

J.J. McCarthy’s career with the Minnesota Vikings is officially getting started. After missing his rookie year due to a torn meniscus, he’s now been thrust into the spotlight as the team’s eventual first-time starter. While McCarthy hasn’t been “crowned” as QB1 just yet, the writing is on the wall. In an effort to get him caught up and ready, the coaching staff has given McCarthy a massive load of responsibility during the offseason, as pointed out by Alec Lewis of The Athletic (subscription required). While this approach promises rapid growth, it could lead to a costly mistake if the pressure overwhelms the young quarterback.

"I feel really good about where he's at fundamentally," head coach Kevin O'Connell said, h/t ESPN. "But it's still those 10,000 reps, those 10,000 hours, and we're not that far into that process, and I challenge him every day to embrace it. [He] can't be too hard on himself, but at the same time, 'What is your standard to get not where you are right now, but where you want to get to?' And he's done a good job of attacking that every day."

The weight on J.J. McCarthy's shoulders entering first year as Vikings starter

Coming back from injury, McCarthy was given more than just a clipboard. He faced lengthy call sheets, directed traffic at the line and has taken on a leadership role right out of the gate. The Vikings haven’t held back, challenging him with advanced reads and complex situations during practices. For a 22-year-old QB, that’s a lot of responsibility, especially after a year away from live action. Grand expectations from coaches and fans only add pressure, as McCarthy is expected to show not just physical readiness but also poise and command.

NFL teams often ease young QBs in by leaning on veteran backups or giving rookies less to handle early. The Vikings had options. They could have relied more on Sam Howell or even signed a seasoned mentor to share the workload, letting McCarthy learn at a slower pace. Many successful teams will sometimes give first-round QBs time and steady support to foster long-term growth. By missing last season and now jumping straight in, McCarthy missed out on the gradual build that has benefited other young passers.

Fast-tracking growth: A double-edged sword

This gamble by the Vikings could pay off if McCarthy’s fast-tracked development builds confidence and sharpens his skills quickly. Pushing him to experiment with different throws and decision-making in practice might help him adapt faster than normal. But exposure to so much, so soon, carries clear risks. Setbacks like mental overload, more on-field mistakes and potentially a greater chance for early struggles could shake his confidence. Even with a lively arm and strong leadership traits, the NFL is unforgiving for young QBs who don’t get the right foundation.

Minnesota’s bold approach with McCarthy will shape his and the team’s future. If he can rise to the challenge, the Vikings could have their franchise QB locked in. But if the pressure proves too overwhelming, the team may end up regretting not giving him more time to grow organically. Fans will be watching for steady progress, resilience in the face of adversity and signs that McCarthy is truly ready for this massive leap. Steady development and not rushing is what give young NFL QBs the best shot at long-term success.