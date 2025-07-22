Vikings rookie tight end is already on roster bubble before training camp even starts

The Minnesota Vikings enter training camp with renewed hope, but rookie tight end Gavin Bartholomew’s path has already hit a snag. The sixth-round pick out of Pittsburgh was placed on the team’s Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list just before the start of training camp due to an undisclosed injury. Landing on the PUP list before even a single padded practice can be a tough blow for any prospect, but for Bartholomew, it signals a definite uphill climb to stay on the roster.

Bartholomew, a 6th-round draft pick didn't participate in OTAs because of an injury (undisclosed). Still not ready to practice.



Bartholomew arrived in Minnesota as the 202nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He built his reputation at Pittsburgh by starting nearly every game in his four seasons as a Panther, showing consistency both as a blocker and a receiver. After earning All-ACC Honorable Mention and leading his team as a captain, Bartholomew ended his college career with 105 catches for 1,257 yards and 11 touchdowns over 50 games. His maturity and work ethic made him stand out, even without being a high-profile prospect.

Landing on the PUP List

The PUP list is for players who cannot fully participate in camp due to injury but can still attend meetings and rehab. For Bartholomew, being sidelined means missing valuable reps on the field that help young players prove themselves. Coaching staffs need to see late-round picks in action and every practice missed is a lost opportunity to move up the depth chart.

NFL teams rarely wait long for sixth-round picks to get healthy and produce. The league is full of hungry undrafted free agents ready to take that spot at a moment’s notice. For Bartholomew, the pressure is real. Being unavailable can quickly put a rookie’s spot in jeopardy. It’s cliché, but availability really is a player’s best ability, especially when you’re a sixth-round draft pick.

Current roster dynamics and competition

Minnesota’s tight end room is crowded and competitive. T.J. Hockenson leads the way, with Josh Oliver and other hopefuls also competing for snaps. Missed practices mean missed opportunities for Bartholomew that can’t be made up. With only a limited number of roster spots, every training camp practice and rep counts.

Bartholomew starts his NFL career already playing catch-up. If he wants to stay with the Vikings, he’ll have to get healthy quickly, stand out with a limited number of snaps and prove his value to the team. The window for a sixth-round to prove himself is usually small. Vikings fans will be watching closely to see if Bartholomew can make it back to camp and fight for his spot.