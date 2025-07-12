Vikings urged to trade for former first-round pick in training camp shake-up

The Minnesota Vikings allowed the fifth-most passing yards per game in 2024 and lost multiple key pieces of their secondary this offseason. The front office has allocated its financial resources elsewhere in free agency, specifically along the trenches. However, that decision arguably leaves them even more vulnerable than last year on the back end of the team's defense.

Training camp is upon us, meaning the Vikings are running out of time and options to address their defensive back group. Josh Metellus gives them a seamless in-house replacement for Camryn Bynum, who signed with the Indianapolis Colts in March. But they still need a corner to line up on the other side of Pro Bowler Bryon Murphy following Stephon Gilmore and Shaquill Griffin's departures.

Free agent choices have mostly dried up outside of a few aging veterans, including Gilmore. With that in mind, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin identified Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II as a possible trade target for the Vikings.

Vikings implored to trade for Browns CB Greg Newsome II

Benjamin notes that Minnesota invested heavily in its offensive and defensive lines at the expense of Bynum, Gilmore and Griffin. He also mentions that general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was in Cleveland's front office when they selected Newsome in Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft. Moreover, the Browns slowly phased the 25-year-old out of their plans last season, suggesting they view him as expendable.

"Despite his draft reputation, Newsome managed just three starts in [Browns defensive coordinator] Jim Schwartz's unit in 2024," Benjamin wrote.

Entering the final season of his rookie contract, the Browns' payroll problems may force the Browns to part ways with Newsome. They have the highest top-51 player total cap allocation in football, yet their roster is bereft of talent on both sides of the ball. Given the circumstances, it presumably wouldn't take much in the way of draft picks to pry the rising fifth-year pro away from Cleveland, making him an intriguing buy-low target.

Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Cleveland reportedly made Newsome "available via trade" entering this year's draft. He carries a $13.4 million cap hit, making him an expensive reclamation project. Nonetheless, this is calculated risk for the Vikings, unless they're confident the bargain bin combo of Isaiah Rodgers and Jeff Okudah manning the CB2 spot

Newsome was constantly hampered by a hamstring injury last season, amassing 27 tackles (three for loss), five pass deflections and an interception across 13 games. Pro Football Focus (PFF) slapped him with a 54.0 coverage grade and 52.2 overall mark; both below-average for his position. Perhaps a change of scenery could help summon the untapped potential that made him such a highly touted prospect.