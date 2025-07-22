Von Miller honors Broncos legend new Commanders jersey number

Future Hall of Fame edge rusher Von Miller has been one of the NFL’s most impactful players for over a decade. As he joins the Washington Commanders, he’ll wear a new number with a sentimental meaning behind it. Miller will rock No. 24 as a tribute to former Denver Broncos teammate and Pro Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey and a symbol of his respect for one of the game’s legends.

"When I came here, 58 and 40 were gone, and those were the only two numbers that I had. Oh, I wore 5. That was my very first number, but obviously 5 is already taken, too," Miller said. "Respect Champ Bailey a lot. Played with Champ Bailey for three years. One of my big brothers, and he played here, and he wore 24. So, it was kind of like it spoke to me in so many different ways, so I decided to go with 24."

A career full of accolades

Miller’s NFL resume speaks for itself. He’s a two-time Super Bowl champion, a Defensive Player of the Year award winner who also ranks among the league’s all-time sack leaders. But Miller brings more than just statistics and accolades. His work ethic and attitude inspire teammates. In Washington, Miller joins a young roster looking to upon last year’s trip to the NFC title game and his veteran presence should help guide rising stars on and off the field.

Jerseys that mean something

Miller’s jersey numbers have always carried meaning. In Denver, he wore 58 and set franchise records. With the Rams and Bills, Miller wore 40, a number he also used in college. But 24 is different. In Washington, both 58 and 40 were already taken. Miller saw the chance to honor Champ Bailey, who wore 24 for Washington and later became Miller’s mentor and teammate in Denver. The number also connects to Miller’s admiration for Kobe Bryant and a special college game at Texas A&M where Miller wore the number to honor Corey Broner, who was paralyzed while making a tackle in Von’s hometown of DeSoto, Tex.

Bailey’s years in Washington set the standard for defensive excellence. The number 24 means a lot in Washington and it’s a piece of franchise history. Now, Miller adds another chapter to that legacy. His choice shows the connections between great players and the stories that jersey numbers can tell in the NFL. The decision by Miller to wear No. 24 isn’t about style or looking cool, it’s a heartfelt tribute to a teammate who played a major part in his career and a reminder of the bonds that are created on the gridiron.