Was the Chiefs trading up for Mansoor Delane worth it?

The Kansas City Chiefs headed into the 2026 NFL Draft with a big need at cornerback and managed to fill it by drafting the consensus No. 1 option on the board. Moving up to take Mansoor Delane at No. 6 is a bold, but shrewd acquisition by GM Brett Veach and his staff. Delane does not possess elite physical gifts, but he comfortably clears the bar of what teams look for at the position. He solidified himself as the No. 1 cornerback in the class when he allayed concerns over his speed by running a 4.35 40-yard-dash at his Pro Day. The only question heading into Round 1 is just how high the former LSU standout would go.

He immediately slots in as a day one starter for the Chiefs. He's close to a like-for-like replacement for Trent McDuffie who was dealt to the Rams in the offseason. Expect Kansas City to use him on the outside more than McDuffie who was primarily deployed as a slot corner. Delane projets to be a plus starter for the Chiefs as a rookie. He's unquestionably a valuable acquisition for Kansas City. The only question worth asking is if moving from No. 9 to No. 6 was a worthwhile transaction for a Chiefs team that could have opted to fill a different position with their first round pick.

Did the Chiefs pay too much to move up to draft Mansoor Delane?

Kansas City Chiefs CB Mansoor Delane | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Moving up three spots in Round 1 was not a seismic move for the Chiefs. It only cost them one third-round pick and a fifth-rounder in this year's draft to satisfy the Browns' asking price. Cleveland was widely known to be interested in moving down, which greased the skids for trade talks between the two teams.

Full trade: No. 6 for 9, 74, 148 https://t.co/4cMI0laWuq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2026

Kansas City clearly believed another team might take Delane before they went on the clock at No. 9. It's fair to trust the team's intelligence on that front. The Chiefs would not have made this trade to sacrifice some of their draft capital without credible information about the possibility of losing out on Delane.

There is a sizeable gap between Delane and the rest of the corners in this year's class. The Chiefs faced a choice of moving up to grab the No. 1 option at the position of their biggest need or possibly trading down to position themselves to select the No. 2 or No. 3 option at a more appropriate spot in Round 1.

The certainty that Delane can be a good starting corner as a rookie makes this a worthwhile move for the Chiefs. They might miss out on securing a pair of quality depth pieces with the two picks they sacrificed to move up, but no one will be worried about those picks as long as Delane meets expectations. This was a risk worth taking for a Chiefs team that had to come out of this draft with an above-average rookie starter at corner.