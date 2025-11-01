What a successful J.J. McCarthy return would look like for the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are in a dire position. After losing 2024 first-round quarterback J.J. McCarthy to an ankle injury after Week 2, he's finally back ... seven weeks later. And in the meantime, disaster has struck: The team sits at the bottom of the NFC North (3-4), with any playoff hopes resting on the 22-year-old's inexperienced shoulders.

The Vikings' remaining schedule is tough, let's not sugarcoat it. But there is an opportunity for McCarthy to prove he was worth the No. 10 overall pick.

Week 9 @ Detroit (5-2)

Week 10 vs. Baltimore (2-5)

Week 11 vs. Chicago (4-3)

Week 12 @ Green Bay (5-1-1)

Week 13 @ Seattle (5-2)

Week 14 vs. Washington (3-4)

Week 15 @ Dallas (3-4-1)

Week 16 @ New York Giants (2-6)

Week 17 vs. Detroit (5-2)

Week 18 vs. Green Bay (5-1-1)

With a fully healthy offense, Minnesota should be able to accrue at least three to four wins from this stretch. But that's going to depend on McCarthy's health and his efficiency. Did head coach Kevin O'Connell rush his star QB back because he literally ran backup Carson Wentz into the ground?

What would a successful return look like for Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy?

If McCarthy gets injured again, O'Connell would have to turn to third-stringer Max Brosmer and likely start planning for the 2026-27 campaign a little early.

Leading the team to a .500 record and accruing at least 2,500 passing yards over the next 10 games would be a solid performance for McCarthy. Then O'Connell could relax knowing the team's investment still has promise to pay off. Additionally, anywhere from 15-20 touchdowns and less than 10 picks in that span should give Vikings fans the confidence they're clamoring for.

The Vikings' starter last year, Sam Darnold, logged 4,319 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 picks in 17 games. You can't ask McCarthy to replicate one of the best performances in the league that year, but getting a little over half of that in 12 games is still solid progress. And even amid a lost season in terms of wins and losses, Minnesota can move forward confidently knowing that they've answered their most important question.

Minnesota and their supporters may need to lower any division championship and playoff expectations they entered the season with considering the team is 2.5 games back of the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers. However, it's not out of the question for the Vikings to create make some noise and play spoiler if McCarthy finds his groove again.