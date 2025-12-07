What Adam Schefter's bombshell Mike Tomlin report doesn't say reveals a lot

Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers tenure has gotten pretty bumpy. The longtime leader of the black and gold isn't certain to be back for a 20th season in charge, despite being one of the winningest head coaches in NFL history.

Steelers fans want change, and that starts at the top for a team that hasn't won a playoff game since 2016.

Steelers won't fire Mike Tomlin – but that doesn't mean he'll return

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter gave some insight into the situation on Saturday night, tossing in a major date on the calendar.

"The Pittsburgh Steelers are not going to fire coach Mike Tomlin, but they have a significant decision to make early next year," Schefter wrote. "After this season, Tomlin's contract will have two years remaining -- 2026 and a team option in 2027. But according to league sources, the Steelers must decide whether to pick up the option on Tomlin's contract by March 1."

The Steelers haven't fired a coach since 1968, and jettisoning someone of Tomlin's stature would be extremely uncharacteristic for the historic franchise. Even Steelers legends such as Ben Roethlisberger and James Harrison are questioning whether the partnership is best for either sides, though.

What are Mike Tomlin's options after the Steelers season?

Tomlin and the Steelers could mutually agree to split, which is a much more likely outcome than the team giving the coach his walking papers. The biggest question will be whether Tomlin is tired of the hefty weight of the fanbases' expectations.

He didn't push back on the pressure when asked about his thoughts on the Acrisure Stadium crowd chanting for him to be fired during last week's 26-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

"In general, I agree with them — from this perspective. Football is our game," Tomlin said Tuesday. "We're in the sport entertainment business. And so, if you root for the Steelers, entertaining them is winning. And so, when you're not winning, it's not entertaining.

"And if you've been in this business, you understand that. And so, I respect it. I share frustrations. I understand what makes this thing go, and winning is what makes this thing go."

Trading Mike Tomlin isn't as easy as it seems for Steelers

Many have proposed that the Steelers send Tomlin away, but a no-trade clause in his contract gives him the power to veto whatever deal the team tries to make. If Tomlin decides to hand in his headset and take over elsewhere, the Steelers would get some sort of compensation.

"Decisions are coming," Schefter said. "To the displeasure of some Steelers fans who have let their feelings be known, there might not be a decision for the Steelers to make about Tomlin's future at the end of this season. But they face a significant one shortly thereafter."

Tomlin and the Steelers take on the bitter rival Baltimore Ravens on the road on Sunday. After holding a sizeable lead in the AFC North earlier in the season, the Steelers have coughed it up to John Harbaugh's side, which started 1-5. The division lead will hang in the balance.

If the Steelers don't return home with a win, the noise around Tomlin will continue to get louder.