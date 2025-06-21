What all the rivals Tom Brady took down at Fanatics Fest have in common

Fanatics Fest in New York City has quickly become one of the biggest fan-centered events in sports. High-profile athletes from across the world show up to do autograph signings and meet some of their biggest supporters.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady was one to make an appearance and boy did he take advantage of every minute. From recreating his infamous Lombardi Trophy toss with former tight end Rob Gronkowski (to an even worse result somehow) to engaging in a WWE-style entrance fight with arch-nemesis Eli Manning, he was naturally the star of the show.

Tom Brady's New York bias was on full display at Fanatics Fest

Ironically, Brady's antics couldn't have been displayed in a better setting. He played directly to the New York crowd by stomping and spitting on a Jets jersey, then ripping Manning's jersey in half. Though, in classic pro wrestling style, Manning appeared from behind the curtain to defend his honor and tried to tackle Brady by jumping on his back.

Now, it's pretty clear there was no maliciousness in any of Brady's performances where New York paraphernalia was defaced. But it makes perfect sense that he would trash an old division rival and spite the man that prevented him from being a nine-time Super Bowl champion.

It's just another chapter in the Brady vs. the World saga and a playful footnote in the Boston-New York rivalry every sports fan loves to watch but is secretly glad they don't have skin in the game.

Brady's Fanatics Fest appearance wasn't all New York bashing, though. He participated in some pretty fun games and fascinating interactions. He even made up with Manning but, of course, kept the friendly competition going with some games.

20 Gronks showed up to the Javits Center — can Tom Brady figure out who the real Gronk is? 😂



(via @michaelrubin, @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/5SzaR9lGK7 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 20, 2025

New York hates Brady, and he hates them right back. Yet, by playing to both Jets and Giants fans, he was able to stay shockingly unbiased in his hatred. That is all New York sports fans can ask for from the GOAT. Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, after all. While a couple of losses to Manning may give Giants fans some bragging rights, Brady literally has more Super Bowls than any NFL team. There's little that any sports fan can say to him in terms of trash talk.

It's going to be tough for Fanatics Fest organizers to top this year's guest list. But it wouldn't be surprising to see the football GOAT return in future editions given Friday's success.