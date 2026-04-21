What Brandon Aubrey’s new contract could mean for George Pickens’ future in Big D

The 2026 offseason is one of the most important for the Dallas Cowboys in some time, coming off back-to-back losing campaigns. After signing Pro Bowl kicker Brandon Aubrey to a record setting contract extension, all eyes are on Jerry Jones and wide receiver George Pickens' contract status.

Up next for Dallas is getting a deal in place for Pickens coming off a Pro Bowl season in his first with the team. Earlier this offseason the Cowboys slapped the franchise tag on him which felt like a placeholder, buying the Cowboys’ front office more time in negotiating an extension.

Money to go around

With Aubrey’s deal now in place, now the Jones family can focus on locking up Pickens and keeping this No. 2 passing offense from last season intact. Coming off disappointing 2024 season, where Pickens spent time with three teams, his 2025 campaign redemption story for the ages.

Not only did Pickens make his first Pro Bowl, but he also capitalized on that upside and potential that analysts had talked about since he was drafted by Pittsburgh in 2022. Pickens set new career highs across the board in nearly every receiving category and led Dallas with 93 receptions, 1,429 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Aubrey’s deal shouldn’t change much for the Cowboys in terms of getting a Pickens deal accomplished. While Dallas has many needs, especially on defense, maintaining this offense among the best in the NFL will be pertinent to the Cowboys having a bounce back season in 2026.

However, With the NFL Draft only days away, the Cowboys game plan for how they attack the first couple of picks could reveal how the team approaches the Pickens contract situation moving forward. If Dallas is still battling with the idea of forking over another mega deal to a wide receiver, they could opt to take one in the draft.

There’s a belief among teams at the top of the draft that the #Cowboys, who have picks at #12 and #20, are a team to watch in trade-up scenarios, according to multiple league sources.



Several teams have said they believe Dallas is targeting a player the #Giants also covet, and… pic.twitter.com/9C32GqBSkS — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 14, 2026

Dallas has two first round picks in this year’s draft stemming from the Micah Parsons trade with Green Bay last August. With the No. 12 and 20 overall picks in the first round, the Cowboys have options. They can address multiple needs or use those picks to potentially trade up. Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate is projected as a top 10 pick and has drawn comparisons to Pickens. If Dallas isn’t going to sign Pickens to a long-term extension, Tate could be an option, although he is a talent that could also go in the top 5.

Jerry Jones could still mess this up

While Pickens more than proved he’s worth a big money long-term contract last season, Jones has gotten cold feet before. Look no further than last summer when the team traded All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons just before the start of the season. Sure, Parsons suffered a season-ending ACL injury but had already produced enough to be named first team All-Pro for the third time in his career and finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting while being named to the Pro Bowl for a fifth time in five seasons.

Having this knowledge means nothing is guaranteed when it comes to Pickens’ status with the team just yet. While the franchise tag buys Jones time to negotiate with Pickens, it also means the Cowboys could force him to play out the 2026 season on that tag and prove that he can build upon last year. One thing is for sure; Cowboys fans won’t hold their breath waiting for Jones to “do the right thing,” since he’s shown just how out of touch he can be time and time again.

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