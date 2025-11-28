What Daniel Jones injury bombshell could mean for the AFC playoff race

There's a lot to be thankful for if you're an Indianapolis Colts fan this season, but quarterback Daniel Jones' lastest injury development isn't one of them.

The 28-year-old passer, who has helped lead the franchise back to the top of the AFC South this year, is reportedly dealing with a fractured fibula, per insider Ian Rapaport.

#Colts QB Daniel Jones throwing a couple play action passes. Doesn’t look as fluid or fast as normal, presumably due to his fibula injury.



He also hasn’t participated in every practice rep, so that leads me to think he’ll be listed as a limited participant today. pic.twitter.com/Qn82FL2S1b — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 27, 2025

Regardless of whether Jones himself is unconcerned about the ailment, it's almost certainly going to impact his ability to play top-level football for the Colts in the most crucial stretch of the regular season.

Could the Colts' playoff hopes be in danger with Daniel Jones' fractured fibula?

Jones' 2,840 passing yards are the fifth-most in the NFL, and his 22 touchdowns (passing and rushing) are responsible for a whopping 45 percent of the team's 341 total points scored this year. No matter how minor a fracture he has, his playing abilities are going to be impacted negatively.

Just look at Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers, who had to miss Week 13 with a fractured wrist in his non-throwing arm. If Jones plays Week 13 against the Houston Texans, he puts himself at greater risk of further injuring himself and potentially missing time under center.

Colts backup QB Anthony Richardson is still on IR, meaning the team would have to turn to rookie Riley Leonard in the event Jones is forced to miss time. That's not a particularly encouraging prospect with so much on the line.

Which AFC teams stand the most to gain from a potential Colts' skid?

Jacksonville Jaguars v Arizona Cardinals | Chris Coduto/GettyImages

So, who would benefit the most from Jones' condition worsening? Pretty much every team currently on the AFC playoff bubble.

The Colts currently hold the No. 3 seed in the conference, with the next closest team being the Baltimore Ravens. But if Indianapolis ends up going on a skid with just six games remaining this season, the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-4) don't have that much ground to make up to make a real run at the division crown. That would leave Indy vulnerable in the Wild Card spots, with several teams only a game or two behind.

The Texans (6-5) are just outside the playoff field, and with a win on Sunday could begin their march to oust Indianapolis from the playoffs altogether. The Buffalo Bills (7-4) and Los Angeles Chargers (7-4) could also contribute to that mess if they keep winning, creating more distance for Indianapolis to have to close even if it just loses once or twice.

This injury news couldn't come at a worse time for Colts fans. While it may not be serious at the moment, it could devolve into something that spikes the team's playoff hopes after such a promising first 11 games.