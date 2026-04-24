What George Pickens signing franchise tag means for possible Cowboys trade

George Pickens combined with CeeDee Lamb to give the Dallas Cowboys one of the most dangerous wide receiver duos in the NFL last season. Unfortunately for fans in Dallas, there's no guarantee their favorite team will bring the pair back for another campaign.

Lamb was drafted by the Cowboys and is widely regarded to be a long-term cornerstone for the franchise. Pickens, in sharp contrast, only arrived last season via a trade with the Steelers. His mercuriclal personality was a big reason why officials in Pittsburgh were willing to let him go.

George Pickens was always a tricky situation, now even more so with the tag

Pickens was on relatively good behavior in Dallas last year, but Cowboys officials still haven't been willing to lock him down to a multi-year extension. Instead, they seem content to keep the pressure on Pickens to keep up his good behavior by forcing him to play on the franchise tag in 2026.

That's far from an ideal outcome for Pickens after a very productive season within the confines of the Cowboys offense. Tension has continued to rise between the player and the organization as the offseason has rolled along. Thursday's news that Pickens has now signed his franchise tag just as the draft begins signals that a trade may be more possible than anyone previously believed.

Once Cowboys WR George Pickens signs his franchise tag, he can be traded anytime. https://t.co/DjkZeIofdg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2026

The problem the Cowboys face is finding a trade partner that's willing to give up premium draft compensation for Pickens. In a perfect world, they'd like to get a first round pick in exchange for such a productive player. Unforutnately for Dallas, there are a number of factors working against them on that front.

What can the Cowboys get in a George Pickens trade?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys will feel justified in asking for a first-round pick in exchange for one of the most productive receivers in football. There might be a team willing to meet that asking price. It likely won't be a pick in the top half of the round though. Too many factors are stacked against the Cowboys.

Pickens will be looking for a massive, long-term extension from any team that acquires him. A four or five-year deal starting at $35 million is likely the floor for potential extension talks. Expect Pickens to ask to become the highest-paid receiver in football when negotiations begin.

Teams will understandably be hesitant to part with a premium pick and hand out a market setting deal. That's a hefty cost for any team looking to rebuild their wide receiver room around Pickens. Plenty of potential trade partners would rather try to draft their own No. 1 wide receiver and pay him a fraction of what Pickens will make on his next deal.

Pickens market would be larger if he hadn't struggled with so many diva tendencies during his brief professional career. Savvy front offices will pay close attention to the Steelers' choice to give up on such a young talent and the Cowboys' lack of willingness to give him a long-term extension.

The odds still favor the Cowboys hanging on to Pickens and having him play under the franchise tag next year. It would be a mistake not to acknowledge that the chances of a preseason trade haven't increased with the news that Pickens has signed his tender. His decision to put pen to paper on the night of the first round can't be chalked up to pure coincidence.