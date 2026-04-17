What NFL fans need to know about possible replacement refs and CBA dispute

A return to replacements risks the chaos of the 2012 season. High-stakes games could be decided by officiating errors, threatening the league's integrity.

At the heart of the impasse is a performance-based accountability model. The league wants consequences for missed calls, but the union is refusing to budge.

The NFL and its officials are deadlocked in a CBA dispute. With the May 31 deadline looming, the league is already hiring and training replacement referees.

NFL fans are closer than ever to seeing a return of the dreaded replacement referees in 2026. Collective bargaining negotiations with the league's normal officials have not progressed which has resulted in the hiring of replacements in anticipation of an impasse reaching into the summer months. The onboarding process that has been completed for some candidates includes background checks and physical exams, according to new reporting from the Associated Press.

The current collective bargaining agreement with the Referees Association expires on May 31 and fans are hoping some sort of deal is struck before then or shortly after.

Everything to know about the possibility of replacement refs returning to the NFL

The last time the NFL had to turn to replacement refs was in 2012 when it locked out officials for 110 days. Multiple officiating controversies marred the first three weeks of the regular season that year including the "Fail Mary" which saw the Seattle Seahawks walk away with a controversial Monday Night Football victory over the Green Bay Packers.

On this night 11 years ago: The "Fail Mary" happened.



This was pure chaos.pic.twitter.com/BwVqfcfXv2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 24, 2023

Just when the NFL's product seemed to hitting its competitive peak, a serious speed bump from potentially bungling replacement refs could interrupt all that progress.

The issue that seems to be holding up an agreement boils down to accountability: The league wants to implement a performance-based model in which referees would be more accountable for their mistakes.

But the officials union, according to the league, is insisting on maintaining the original model agreed to in the 2019 ratification. In some cases, the NFL says the union wants to roll back some measures from that agreement. It's unclear which measures those are.

Proposed replay rules and more have the NFL and refs on opposite sides

NFL referees have come under more and more scrutiny as instant replay continues to display to both the league and fans that controversial calls (some missed altogether) can be rectified through reviews. In fact, the league is considering a new rule that would allow replay officials to review plays where flags should've been thrown and assess penalties retroactively.

If that rule were adopted, it could provide more documented evidence of officials getting things wrong in real time and, therefore, increase calls for those officials to face consequences or at least face questions from the press — both things that are considered sacrilege by the referees union. Additionally, flexible playoff assignment schedules and the creation of a referee "practice squad" are also being discussed at the negotiating table.

It seems the Referees Association isn't going to budge on these issues so the league is just being proactive about keeping the season on schedule.

NFL is preparing for replacement refs even if no one wants them

NFL senior vice president of officiating Perry Fewell sent a memo to head coaches and general managers indicating teams will receive more information over the next few weeks about when replacement refs will arrive to work offseason programs and minicamps, which are set to start in June.

But with how terribly the replacement refs were in 2012, the Referees Association may still have the upper hand in the court of public opinion, therefore pressuring the league to cave on certain points.

Time is running out for the two sides to come to a deal but it would be rather surprising to see the NFL follow through on its active threat to move forward with another season without its best officials.

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